WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Game v Widnes

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Tonights Game v Widnes

Post a reply
Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:37 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:37 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 26th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2997
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:39 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:39 pm
Alffi_7 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 29th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 1055
Presumably BMM has been moved to the bench as his game time will be restricted...?
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:39 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:39 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 28th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 532
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4025
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Seriously.
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:35 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:35 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 26th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5736
Location: South Stand.....bored
Compared to Widnes' starting XIII our is a lot stronger, with Internationals, big transfers and an MoS in our line up.

Lose this, and we DO have problems.

Come on Wire
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:37 pm
Posted by gary numan on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:37 pm
gary numan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 30th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 8:58 pm
Posts: 5060
Location: warrington
Looking at the teams , we should muller them.
The best way to predict the future is to create it...
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:39 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:39 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 28th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 532
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4025
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
There we go 1
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:50 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:50 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 28th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 532
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4025
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Wow what a try,they did train well lol.
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:53 pm
Gazwire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1405
Looking loads better
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 8:14 pm
Posted by Hicks Is A God on Fri Feb 16, 2018 8:14 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 497
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
Think we could get three more Goodwin’s to fill the other wing/centre positions??
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Re: Tonights Game v Widnes
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 8:16 pm
Posted by matt_wire on Fri Feb 16, 2018 8:16 pm
matt_wire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 396
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
Two mistakes from Russell so far!
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Boss Hog, critch67, CW8, getdownmonkeyman, grifter, Hessle Roader, Instalamus, Jimathay, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, Kwik Fertle, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, mikej, Mr Snoodle, rubber duckie, Saddened!, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, silver2, WireWireWire, Wrath and 316 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,688,7581,27876,5974,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
38-4
LEEDS RHINOS
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
10-18
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM