|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
26th / 76,597
Quiz Score:
8
Joined:
Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pmPosts:
2997Location:
The Nearest Faraway Place
|
|
|
|
Posted by
Alffi_7
on Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:39 pm
|
Reputation Points:
2Rep Position:
29th / 76,597
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pmPosts:
1055
|
Presumably BMM has been moved to the bench as his game time will be restricted...?
|
|
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Fri Feb 16, 2018 6:39 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
28th / 76,597
Quiz Score:
532
Joined:
Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pmPosts:
4025Location:
Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
5Rep Position:
26th / 76,597
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pmPosts:
5736Location:
South Stand.....bored
|
Compared to Widnes' starting XIII our is a lot stronger, with Internationals, big transfers and an MoS in our line up.
Lose this, and we DO have problems.
Come on Wire
|
|
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
|
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
30th / 76,597
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Wed Apr 14, 2004 8:58 pmPosts:
5060Location:
warrington
|
Looking at the teams , we should muller them.
|
|
The best way to predict the future is to create it...
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:39 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
28th / 76,597
Quiz Score:
532
Joined:
Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pmPosts:
4025Location:
Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
|
|
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:50 pm
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
28th / 76,597
Quiz Score:
532
Joined:
Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pmPosts:
4025Location:
Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Wow what a try,they did train well lol.
|
|
|
Posted by
Gazwire
on Fri Feb 16, 2018 7:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1405
|
|
|
|
|
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 497
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
|
Think we could get three more Goodwin’s to fill the other wing/centre positions??
|
|
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
|
Posted by
matt_wire
on Fri Feb 16, 2018 8:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 396
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
|
Two mistakes from Russell so far!
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Boss Hog, critch67, CW8, getdownmonkeyman, grifter, Hessle Roader, Instalamus, Jimathay, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, Kwik Fertle, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, mikej, Mr Snoodle, rubber duckie, Saddened!, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, silver2, WireWireWire, Wrath and 316 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,688,758
|1,278
|76,597
|4,559
|SET