[quote][19 â€“ Adebiyi
15 â€“ Battye
20 â€“ Bienek
9 â€“ Cunningham
13 â€“ M.Davis
5 â€“ Dixon
4 â€“ Fleming
16 â€“ Gee
3 â€“ Hellewell
10 â€“ Ioane
28 â€“ Johnstone
21 â€“ Lovell
27 â€“ Meadows
24 â€“ Ogden
12 â€“ Pitts
7 â€“ Sammut
8 â€“ Spencer
14 â€“ Walker
2 â€“ Williams/quote]
Still no API, Cunningham in squad, I was worried he was going to miss the game after injury reports after last week.
Still no API, Cunningham in squad, I was worried he was going to miss the game after injury reports after last week.