Posted by Duckman on Fri Feb 16, 2018 1:01 pm
bulls-break-boundaries-in-free-to-air-live-broadcast-partnership

Now this is interesting, all our 2018 games free live stream online (depending on ground infrastructure.)

The item and above link has been quickly removed from the bulls website now....
the proper sports link is still up;

https://www.propersport.uk/blog/proper-sport-to-broadcast-bradford-bulls-tv-games-on-facebook

Although Im guessing this might go the same way if someone has jumped the gun posting this on the Bulls website?....oh well.
Posted by Bull Mania on Fri Feb 16, 2018 1:11 pm
Great stuff IMO

The sport is massively in decline at the minute, especially in participation. We need to get people hooked on the sport, and get the sport out there. We've not really moved forward in getting the sport out to people since SL began. Its still really is only available on sky and the bbc. Streaming is how a lot of young people view media content, so its good we're getting the brand out there. The Bulls may not benefit directly a huge amount, however if someone in York stumbles across the stream on facebook on Sunday, and watches hopefully a cracking game in front of a packed house, and decides to go to a York game in person next time, then its worth it IMO
Posted by Duckman on Fri Feb 16, 2018 1:18 pm
It is good, and I'll definitely watch any game I cant get to in person, but I maybe would have delayed the home game feed until after the match finishes so that fans who attend can re-watch (although maybe they'll all be available on demand after anyway? no idea) and the small chance of people picking watching the feed rather than turning up is reduced. Just a minor thought, good idea though. More exposure for the team and sponsors has to be positive.
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Feb 16, 2018 1:23 pm
Good news. Should be interesting to see if it helps attract more sponsors if their brands are reaching more people thanks to it being streamed.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Posted by Nothus on Fri Feb 16, 2018 2:08 pm
This is a very interesting move, especially when you consider the recent outbursts from Uncle Derek when he realised that he was powerless to stop the Leigh v Toronto game from being televised.

There are obviously two very different philosophies on show here from the respective club owners.

