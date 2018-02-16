WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto next

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Toronto next

Post a reply
Toronto next
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:37 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:37 am
Beaujangles Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 25th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 20, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 95
First of all bring a scarf/flag to support the excellent LS28 boys,lets make the Shay look like Anfield for the tv cameras :)

Fax 22 Toronto 14
Re: Toronto next
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:39 am
Posted by hooligan27 on Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:39 am
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 25th / 76,597
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 432
I think we can do this joke of a club at home. A team of over paid individuals thrown together does not have the team spirt we have

fax 24 Toronto 12

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beaujangles, Bubba, Pellon Boy and 64 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,688,3841,64476,5974,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
38-4
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
TOMORROW 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM