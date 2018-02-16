WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Difference in class

Wakefield Trinity Difference in class

Difference in class
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:14 am
Posted by Trinity18 on Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:14 am
Looking like both sides pretty much had their best lineups out and Leeds couldn't compete, I didn't watch the game as I'm working but presuming it was all Melbourne looking at the stats.

Shame really as I'd of liked it to be closer, will it effect their performances in the league?
Re: Difference in class
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:26 am
Posted by bren2k on Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:26 am
I watched it at my desk on Sky Go - which is a massive faff; but that's another story.

Leeds had a good opening 10 minutes, but once Melbourne blew off the cobwebs, it was very one-sided; they weren't helped by some injuries, and awful performances from Ablett, Briscoe and Myler; and despite there being 2 referees on the pitch, they still can't (or won't) stop Melbourne slowing down every ruck to snails pace with wrestling and spoiling tactics.

Mid-way through the 2nd half, the commentators started referring to Leeds as 'plucky' and 'spirited,' and guesstimating that the English champs might scrape 7th or 8th in the NRL ladder; patronising, but probably true.
Re: Difference in class
Post Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:41 am
Posted by The Avenger on Fri Feb 16, 2018 11:41 am
First off, Melbourne are a class outfit and we’re big favourites for this match despite only having one warm up game to Leeds’s two rounds in SL.

Leeds however were far from full strength but crucially they were very weak in the front row and it increasingly told on them as the game wore on.

After 30 minutes they lost Ward and Walker which not only disrupted their interchange options but it also disturbed their already weak spine.

While Melbourne fielded Slater, Munster, Croft (Cronk clone) & Smith, Leeds had Walker off injured on 27 minutes, Moon whose a centre playing Stand Off and was only passed fit hours before the game, Myler who’s just moved to Leeds and Parcel.

Back to where I started, Melbourne are a class act and would win this match 19 times out of 20, they won their last 6 NRL Play Off matches by an average of 37 - 8 so this scoreline against a depleted then disrupted Leeds isn’t far off.

I wouldn’t be judging all of the SL competition on this performance or scoreline.

