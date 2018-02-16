Trinity18 wrote:
Looking like both sides pretty much had their best lineups out and Leeds couldn't compete, I didn't watch the game as I'm working but presuming it was all Melbourne looking at the stats.
Shame really as I'd of liked it to be closer, will it effect their performances in the league?
First off, Melbourne are a class outfit and we’re big favourites for this match despite only having one warm up game to Leeds’s two rounds in SL.
Leeds however were far from full strength but crucially they were very weak in the front row and it increasingly told on them as the game wore on.
After 30 minutes they lost Ward and Walker which not only disrupted their interchange options but it also disturbed their already weak spine.
While Melbourne fielded Slater, Munster, Croft (Cronk clone) & Smith, Leeds had Walker off injured on 27 minutes, Moon whose a centre playing Stand Off and was only passed fit hours before the game, Myler who’s just moved to Leeds and Parcel.
Back to where I started, Melbourne are a class act and would win this match 19 times out of 20, they won their last 6 NRL Play Off matches by an average of 37 - 8 so this scoreline against a depleted then disrupted Leeds isn’t far off.
I wouldn’t be judging all of the SL competition on this performance or scoreline.
