Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 9:36 pm
Zook Ema's Hose
Zook Ema's Hose
Really excellent from Rovers tonight, the sheer quality of the likes of Masoe, Mulhern and Lunt simply too much for Catalans to handle. This without Heff, Quinlan, Addy, Donaldson so as previously stated top 8 certainly looks a good bet with top 6 a clear possibility. And the commitment to full salary cap still to come. To roll Catalans big forwards over with ease must be especially pleasing for TS although not a spectacle for the neutral due to how one sided it was.
With a run of softer games coming up we could well be cemented in the 6-8 by the time we face Saints at home.
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 9:48 pm
Mild Rover
Mild Rover
A much needed win to get us off the mark and another step in the right direction. Very pleased.

Catalans were poor, but credit to Rovers for putting pressure on them. I thought our defence was excellent in the first half. Our tacklers seemed to be left on the floor a lot in the second half, but we generally to coped okay - the loss of Ailton won’t have helped them, I suppose.

Gutsy effort and good game management from the halfbacks. Should do their confidence some good from 1 to 17. Excellent from Lunt and Dagger looked pretty good for an 18-year old. And Tickle not bad for an old ‘un.
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:07 pm
Jake the Peg
Jake the Peg
Zook Ema's Hose wrote:
Really excellent from Rovers tonight, the sheer quality of the likes of Masoe, Mulhern and Lunt simply too much for Catalans to handle. This without Heff, Quinlan, Addy, Donaldson so as previously stated top 8 certainly looks a good bet with top 6 a clear possibility. And the commitment to full salary cap still to come. To roll Catalans big forwards over with ease must be especially pleasing for TS although not a spectacle for the neutral due to how one sided it was.
With a run of softer games coming up we could well be cemented in the 6-8 by the time we face Saints at home.


If I'd posted that you'd all accuse me of taking the peez :lol: :lol: :lol:

I'm sure you're pleased with the win but any decent side would have put 30 points on rovers and 60 on catalans. 2 really poor sides IMO

Breathe a sigh of relief that your board didn't appoint macnamara when they binned the ginner one or you'd be languishing in the championship right now
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:12 pm
Budgiezilla
Budgiezilla
What do you think about 'rubbish' Danny Tickle (according to some Rovers fans on here) scoring for you ? Should have been disallowed I reckon, because he's old & crap !! :lol: :lol:
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:31 pm
SirStan
SirStan
A very welcome 2 points on a bitterly cold night. I thought we defended well, Salter got a well deserved MOTM award built around his defensive game.

Catalans were even worse than thier middle 8’s visit last year, Mcbanana is really stamping his class all over them!

With 8 players still out injured ( and no cries about an injury crisis!) we at least have a foothold in the competition. Sheens reckons Greenwood, Scruton, Donaldson and Johnson are all close to returning.
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:50 pm
fun time frankie
SirStan wrote:
A very welcome 2 points on a bitterly cold night. I thought we defended well, Salter got a well deserved MOTM award built around his defensive game.

Catalans were even worse than thier middle 8’s visit last year, Mcbanana is really stamping his class all over them!

With 8 players still out injured ( and no cries about an injury crisis!) we at least have a foothold in the competition. Sheens reckons Greenwood, Scruton, Donaldson and Johnson are all close to returning.

You can't talk about injuries when Hull are doing it tough missing a winger
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:56 pm
GansonTheClown
Good result Rovers, though Catalan were terrible. Thought everybody played well, but would like to see more from Carney, and is it just me or are Atkins kicks not deep enough?
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 11:02 pm
SirStan
SirStan
fun time frankie wrote:
You can't talk about injuries when Hull are doing it tough missing a winger

Indeed, let’s not mention them and definitely don’t create a 7 page thread on the subject.
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 11:13 pm
fun time frankie
I await the day when we actually get some credit it's always the other team were poor Catalans weren't great but I think a lot of that was down to how well we harassed them this team seems to have a lot of energy Mose put a good stint in tonight Salter deserved MOM Mulhearn gets better every week
Re: Catalan Dragons home game
Thu Feb 15, 2018 11:33 pm
Budgiezilla
Budgiezilla
Fully deserved your win, every team has a squad of players, is it your fault the replacements were part of a losing team. Catalans looked OK last 20 minutes, but to little, too late.
