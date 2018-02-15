WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This Catalans team.

Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:03 pm
Channel Islander
Channel Islander

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010

Utter rubbish. So ill-disciplined and error strewn.
Could be a long season for them and a short one for McNamara!
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:12 pm
Willzay
Willzay





Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010

TBF to McNamara its not his fault these so called professionals can't catch a ball.
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:15 pm
Dave K.
Dave K.




Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003


Appalling handling and discipline.

Mead looks like he has no bottle.

They are awful
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:19 pm
Cokey
Cokey





Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011


Why care? We need them in SL anyway don't we? :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:19 pm
Dave K.
Dave K.




Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003


Going to add appalling defence aswell
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:20 pm
Tricky2309
Tricky2309





Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009

Where’s Chorley Jean hiding?
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:20 pm
Wigg'n
Wigg'n




Joined: Wed May 11, 2011

They are embarrassing. Dreadfully low on quality and can’t even do the basics.
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:21 pm
Channel Islander
Channel Islander

Joined: Tue Jan 19, 2010

Lunt's try. Shambolic defence
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:24 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Sir Kevin Sinfield




Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014

If Catalans stop dropping the ball so much they could be alright, they have a few talented players. Can’t remember ever seeing so much dropped ball.
Re: This Catalans team.
Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:33 pm
Wigg'n
Wigg'n




Joined: Wed May 11, 2011

Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If Catalans stop dropping the ball so much they could be alright, they have a few talented players. Can’t remember ever seeing so much dropped ball.


Mead, Bousquets and (occasionally) Aiton are alright. The rest are championship standard.
