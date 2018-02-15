|
Reputation Points:
7Rep Position:
21st / 76,595
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pmPosts:
468
|
Mike Latham has been announced today. Think this a good move by the club as Mike.is a Leyther through and through congratulations Mike
|
|
|
|
Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2338
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
|
Brilliant news! I can't believe there is any Leyther alive who doesn't hold him in the highest esteem.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
22nd / 76,595
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 amPosts:
11819Location:
blackpool tower circus
|
Leythersteve wrote:
Mike Latham has been announced today. Think this a good move by the club as Mike.is a Leyther through and through congratulations Mike
I know a lot of folk who are Leythers through and through, myself included, but it doesn't qualify me to be elected Chairman.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2338
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
|
Thankfully, Charlie, that's far from being his only qualification.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
6Rep Position:
22nd / 76,595
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 amPosts:
11819Location:
blackpool tower circus
|
mapleyther wrote:
Thankfully, Charlie, that's far from being his only qualification.
MR I don't deny his rugby knowledge and Journalistic skills ,I've read a couple of his books but I guess I'm old fashioned ,with guys like Tommy Rathbone and Eammon Mcmannus.
|
|
|
Posted by
atomic
on Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:31 pm
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
20th / 76,595
Quiz Score:
684
Joined:
Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pmPosts:
4512
|
Always first to reply on the emails.Unlike some.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
27th / 76,595
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pmPosts:
180
|
No mention of the previous incumbent or whether Mike is taking up any shares.
Also notice Allan Rowley no longer a life member.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm
Posts: 2338
Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)
|
charlie caroli wrote:
MR I don't deny his rugby knowledge and Journalistic skills ,I've read a couple of his books but I guess I'm old fashioned ,with guys like Tommy Rathbone and Eammon Mcmannus.
He also has a Finance background, which is very handy. No need at all for a "traditional" chairman with Derek around. That would just create a "this town isn't big enough for the two of us situation" sooner or later - been there, done that. Mike will get on with the job efficiently and without histrionics...
|
|
|
Posted by
mish
on Thu Feb 15, 2018 8:13 pm
|
mish
100% League Network
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
27th / 76,595
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pmPosts:
3428Location:
In the wild West(Leigh)
|
Two things here. How come there was no thank you to Michael Norris for his time as Chairman? And if Allan Rowley has been given a life membership, how can that be taken away? Surely, regardless of who gave him the life membership in the first place, (it was Beaumont), it can't be taken away.
As for Latham getting the Chairman's role, that was always going to happen. One thing is for sure, he will never tell Beaumont no will he?
|
|
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
|
|
Reputation Points:
8Rep Position:
20th / 76,595
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pmPosts:
1911Location:
In't Tap Room
|
Back on topic, I have a lot of time for young Mike as a Person , a Gentleman, and as the most sincere and fellow passionate Leigh Rugby League supporter you could ever wish to meet.
I could talk to him about our club for years especially around its formation and the years of 1877 to 1895. Very interesting period indeed.
I could not think of a more knowledgeable person or anyone that would question young Mike's suitability or integrity to fulfil the role in anything other than the professional manner we come to expect of Mike Latham.
An asset to Leigh RLFC. Congratulations my friend.
|
|