WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Burgess.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Sam Burgess.

Post a reply
Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 2:05 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Feb 15, 2018 2:05 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 25th / 76,595
Quiz Score: 532
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4010
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... gue-return

We need to be talking to him now, a serious marquee signing he would be.
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 3:41 pm
Posted by ninearches on Thu Feb 15, 2018 3:41 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,595
Quiz Score: 604
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3463
Location: newton-le-willows
Can't see him coming to us he wants to win a GF !
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 3:53 pm
Posted by karetaker on Thu Feb 15, 2018 3:53 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 25th / 76,595
Quiz Score: 532
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4010
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
ninearches wrote:
Can't see him coming to us he wants to win a GF !


Could tell him we train well though.
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 3:58 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Thu Feb 15, 2018 3:58 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 25th / 76,595
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2994
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Adrian Morley did the same thing at a similar age in 2007.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/rugby_l ... 055690.stm
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:08 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:08 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,595
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 942
I'm not sure the clubs ambition would match Sam's at the minute, sadly it seems to have gone a bit stale at the wire and the standard accepted is not high enough to challenge for the time being.

It would match the Morley signing though and he would make a bigger difference on and off the pitch to us than he would any of the other clubs that can spend what we can.
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:43 pm
Posted by Asgardian13 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:43 pm
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,595
Quiz Score: 60
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3343
Location: Northamptonshire
CW8 wrote:
I'm not sure the clubs ambition would match Sam's at the minute, sadly it seems to have gone a bit stale at the wire and the standard accepted is not high enough to challenge for the time being.


If I were on the board I'd despair at this comment. Simon and Stuart have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds of their own money into player and coach recruitment, buying out contracts of players out of favour, stadium improvements and back room staff. Their ambition is unquestionable. The fact that the new set-up has not yet delivered to their expectations is hardly their fault. What more can they do? Sack Price after two matches? Get shut of Tyrone Roberts because he's only played once through injury?
Two Music Week Top 10s for Ryker Sear last year. Stand by for more in 2018
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:45 pm
Posted by Big Dave 3 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:45 pm
Big Dave 3 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1267
Wow

Big Sam already talking his contract up with still 2 full seasons of Aussie rugby to play!

One more big pay day in Oz and then he he may return...
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 6:12 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 6:12 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,595
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9433
Asgardian13 wrote:
If I were on the board I'd despair at this comment. Simon and Stuart have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds of their own money into player and coach recruitment, buying out contracts of players out of favour, stadium improvements and back room staff. Their ambition is unquestionable. The fact that the new set-up has not yet delivered to their expectations is hardly their fault. What more can they do? Sack Price after two matches? Get shut of Tyrone Roberts because he's only played once through injury?


Agree with sentiment on Price and Roberts but thought the stadium improvements were loans financed by the club?

Anyhow, one question mark on ambition which can be fairly levelled is due to with Karl Kirkpatrick's appointment as CEO. It's small time thinking.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 6:47 pm
Posted by CW8 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 6:47 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 27th / 76,595
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 942
Asgardian13 wrote:
If I were on the board I'd despair at this comment. Simon and Stuart have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds of their own money into player and coach recruitment, buying out contracts of players out of favour, stadium improvements and back room staff. Their ambition is unquestionable. The fact that the new set-up has not yet delivered to their expectations is hardly their fault. What more can they do? Sack Price after two matches? Get shut of Tyrone Roberts because he's only played once through injury?


They should despair, I totally agree. I despair as well, one thing that you can't argue with is that they haven't received value for money from their pounds spent for over a season now.

Do you think Sam would be interested in coming to wire now, given the on field displays we have been served since the 2016 GF? I'm not sure we are the draw we once were. I am very hopeful that price can turn it around, I know its early days but I've seen nothing so far through raises optimism.
Re: Sam Burgess.
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 7:00 pm
Posted by easyWire on Thu Feb 15, 2018 7:00 pm
easyWire User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 19th / 76,595
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 700
Location: Dubai
Wires71 wrote:
Karl Kirkpatrick's appointment as CEO. It's small time thinking.


Karl Kirkpatrick’s been appointed as CEO? No wonder things are bad - is he using the same blurred spectacles he used when refereeing? ;-)
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: grifter, karetaker, Mr Snoodle, rubber duckie, Rugby, sally cinnamon and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,688,2811,25576,5954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
23-4
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TOMORROW 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM