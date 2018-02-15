|
Can't see him coming to us he wants to win a GF !
Posted by
karetaker
on Thu Feb 15, 2018 3:53 pm
ninearches wrote:
Can't see him coming to us he wants to win a GF !
Could tell him we train well though.
Posted by
CW8
on Thu Feb 15, 2018 5:08 pm
I'm not sure the clubs ambition would match Sam's at the minute, sadly it seems to have gone a bit stale at the wire and the standard accepted is not high enough to challenge for the time being.
It would match the Morley signing though and he would make a bigger difference on and off the pitch to us than he would any of the other clubs that can spend what we can.
CW8 wrote:
I'm not sure the clubs ambition would match Sam's at the minute, sadly it seems to have gone a bit stale at the wire and the standard accepted is not high enough to challenge for the time being.
If I were on the board I'd despair at this comment. Simon and Stuart have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds of their own money into player and coach recruitment, buying out contracts of players out of favour, stadium improvements and back room staff. Their ambition is unquestionable. The fact that the new set-up has not yet delivered to their expectations is hardly their fault. What more can they do? Sack Price after two matches? Get shut of Tyrone Roberts because he's only played once through injury?
|
Wow
Big Sam already talking his contract up with still 2 full seasons of Aussie rugby to play!
One more big pay day in Oz and then he he may return...
ChrisPie2 wrote-
(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Posted by
Wires71
on Thu Feb 15, 2018 6:12 pm
Asgardian13 wrote:
If I were on the board I'd despair at this comment. Simon and Stuart have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds of their own money into player and coach recruitment, buying out contracts of players out of favour, stadium improvements and back room staff. Their ambition is unquestionable. The fact that the new set-up has not yet delivered to their expectations is hardly their fault. What more can they do? Sack Price after two matches? Get shut of Tyrone Roberts because he's only played once through injury?
Agree with sentiment on Price and Roberts but thought the stadium improvements were loans financed by the club?
Anyhow, one question mark on ambition which can be fairly levelled is due to with Karl Kirkpatrick's appointment as CEO. It's small time thinking.
Posted by
CW8
on Thu Feb 15, 2018 6:47 pm
Asgardian13 wrote:
If I were on the board I'd despair at this comment. Simon and Stuart have poured hundreds of thousands of pounds of their own money into player and coach recruitment, buying out contracts of players out of favour, stadium improvements and back room staff. Their ambition is unquestionable. The fact that the new set-up has not yet delivered to their expectations is hardly their fault. What more can they do? Sack Price after two matches? Get shut of Tyrone Roberts because he's only played once through injury?
They should despair, I totally agree. I despair as well, one thing that you can't argue with is that they haven't received value for money from their pounds spent for over a season now.
Do you think Sam would be interested in coming to wire now, given the on field displays we have been served since the 2016 GF? I'm not sure we are the draw we once were. I am very hopeful that price can turn it around, I know its early days but I've seen nothing so far through raises optimism.
Posted by
easyWire
on Thu Feb 15, 2018 7:00 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Karl Kirkpatrick's appointment as CEO. It's small time thinking.
Karl Kirkpatrick’s been appointed as CEO? No wonder things are bad - is he using the same blurred spectacles he used when refereeing?
