Why no thread for Melbourne v Leeds ?
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 11:50 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 11:50 am
wrencat1873
Supposed to be one of the big games of the RL calendar but, no thread ?
Is anyone interested in the game,it kicks off in less than 24 hours.
Re: Why no thread for Melbourne v Leeds ?
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 12:31 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Thu Feb 15, 2018 12:31 pm
Lebron James
Storm by 46

Regards

King James
Re: Why no thread for Melbourne v Leeds ?
Post Thu Feb 15, 2018 12:59 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Thu Feb 15, 2018 12:59 pm
Grimmy
The date is a bit of a bugger, wish it was Sat morning instead. Hope Leeds can turn them over on their turf, would give SL a boost.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Posted by homme vaste on Thu Feb 15, 2018 1:07 pm
homme vaste
Grimmy wrote:
The date is a bit of a bugger, wish it was Sat morning instead. Hope Leeds can turn them over on their turf, would give SL a boost.


How would it give SL a boost?
Posted by Trinity18 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 1:18 pm
Trinity18
homme vaste wrote:
How would it give SL a boost?


I think Grimmy means a win in Australia, over the Aussies would bring back a little bit of positivity to Super League and depending on the final score, maybe a bit of interest from players who have snubbed at the thought of Super League before and then maybe even potential sponsors.

There's always a bigger picture Homme, I mean... they are businesses at the end of the day.
Posted by brearley84 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 1:25 pm
brearley84
less of an interest as its on friday morning when most of us at work so wont catch the game live!
Posted by Grimmy on Thu Feb 15, 2018 1:33 pm
Grimmy
homme vaste wrote:
How would it give SL a boost?

Turning them over in their backyard with their best players presents us in a better light, and would hopefully encourage NRL teams to take SL sides seriously as competition. Plus it may make our fans view our league a bit more positively. There is a lot of negativity about, after all.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Posted by wrencat1873 on Thu Feb 15, 2018 2:19 pm
wrencat1873
brearley84 wrote:
less of an interest as its on friday morning when most of us at work so wont catch the game live!


Totally agree about the FRiday AM kick off, it seems absolutely bonkers, surely SAturday would have been a better option.
What is worse is that nobody, even the Rhinos fans seems to be bothered about the first "big game" of the season.
I hope it's getting a bit more coverage over there ?
Posted by Nothus on Thu Feb 15, 2018 4:28 pm
Nothus
wrencat1873 wrote:
Totally agree about the FRiday AM kick off, it seems absolutely bonkers, surely SAturday would have been a better option.
What is worse is that nobody, even the Rhinos fans seems to be bothered about the first "big game" of the season.
I hope it's getting a bit more coverage over there ?


There's a 26 page thread on the Rhinos board about this game. They probably just didn't bother making a thread on the VT about it because damn near every thread on here gets derailed by someone's ego.

Anyway as for this game, it's looking ominous for Leeds. Hopefully Melbourne will be a bit rusty with this being their first game for a while and the scoreline remains respectful.
Posted by PrinterThe on Thu Feb 15, 2018 6:13 pm
PrinterThe
Leeds' chances were slim before but the depleted prop department makes it even worst. 5 props out in Galloway, Garbutt, Peteru, Mullally and Oledzki means we'll be asking the likes of JJB and Delaney to do stints in the front row. Moon hasn't trained whilst out there so whilst I think he'll be risked he won't be 100%

Even though they agree to international rules when the game was first arranged, the Aussies have done their usual trick of making the ref situation suite them and got it changed to a two ref game at late notice.

Likely Leeds lineup

Walker
Briscoe
Watkins
Sutcliffe
Hall
Moon
Myler
Cuthbertson
Parcell
Singleton
Ward
Ablett
JJB/Delaney

Dwyer
Keinhorst
Ormondroyd
Delaney/JJB

