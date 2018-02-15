WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - "SIX Wigan players looking to defect"-Moley

Posted by Last Son of Wigan on Thu Feb 15, 2018 9:06 am
Rugby League Mole sharing this interesting yet probably hyperbole statement.

Who does wanna come home when they're having a great time on their holidays!

Or is there something to this? Could what started off as a money making and marketing implementation turn into a nightmare with top players wanting out of Wigan?

Wonder who the players are?

At a 'guess'...

Bateman
Sutton
Williams
Gildart
Burgess
FPN?
Posted by hatty on Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:03 am
I don’t have an issue with players leaving, the issue I have is with the quality of the replacements.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Posted by exiled Warrior on Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:29 am
The names you quote would have to improve mightily to make it in the NRL - sheer size counts against some of them. If any of the did I go I would not fall over in shock if they lasted a season and then came back (a la Burgess has already).

The major worry be replacing the likes of Williams and Gildart - decent centres especially are not exactly plentiful, forwards I would worry less about replacing.
Posted by Levrier on Thu Feb 15, 2018 10:39 am
By defect I take it that it means play to such a high standard that NR L clubs make an offer. If the game against Hull was meant to be a shop window I am not sure who will be buying. I really cannot see any of our top players walking into a starting spot in Aus either because they already have similar players, or in Bateman's case being too small for his main position, or lacking Confidence like Williams. I think that a few of our players know that a clear out is comming, according to Wane. It might be just the spur that they need.
Posted by Grimmy on Thu Feb 15, 2018 11:27 am
By defect I take it that it means play to such a high standard that NR L clubs make an offer. If the game against Hull was meant to be a shop window I am not sure who will be buying. I really cannot see any of our top players walking into a starting spot in Aus either because they already have similar players, or in Bateman's case being too small for his main position, or lacking Confidence like Williams. I think that a few of our players know that a clear out is comming, according to Wane. It might be just the spur that they need.

I wonder whether we have reached a tipping point where NRL reserves earn more than some of our starters though. If the wages are similar, I can understand the appeal of going over as a reserve. You get the lifestyle, and the opportunity of a first team spot is there if you hit form. Then you can always return to SL if it doesn't work out.

I'd have a lot of respect for the RFL if they simply decided to increase the cap rather than putting it to the vote of self-interested chairmen.
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

