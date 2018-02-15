Apparently he's instructed his agent to find him an NRL deal, with clubs invited to watch him train this week and obviously see him play in the WCC.
He's also only looking for a minimum NRL wage which I believe is $80K.
Good luck to him - at that price, he's definitely worth a squad filler space for a fair few clubs. He'd have gone well in his prime, but probably a tad too slow nowadays to make a real positive impact. I could certainly see him getting regular game time at a club like the Knights or Tigers.
