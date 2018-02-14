WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup Round 3

Challenge Cup Round 3
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:34 am
Posted by Grimmy on Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:34 am
My predictions in bold

Hunslet Parkside v Workington
Bradford v West Wales
North Wales v Keighley
Coventry v Distington
Hemel v Newcastle
Doncaster v Myton
Pilkington Recs v Millom
Kells v British Army
Normanton v Batley Boys
Whitehaven v London Skolars
Askam v York City
Oldham v Featherstone Lions
Hunslet Hawks v Oulton

Some tasty ties there. It will be interesting to see how some of the better NCL sides get on against semi pro opposition. For the BBC tie I'd be going with Hunslet Parkside v Workington. Think that could be a really tough game between two sides who wouldn't normally play against each other. Doncaster v Myton likewise.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson, Barrett was robbed, bramleyrhino, bren2k, maverick_winger, nkpom, shinymcshine, Someday, Ste100Centurions, Two Points, Vikingsufferer and 92 guests

