My predictions in bold
Hunslet Parkside v Workington
Bradford v West Wales
North Wales v Keighley
Coventry v Distington
Hemel v Newcastle
Doncaster v Myton
Pilkington Recs v Millom
Kells v British Army
Normanton v Batley Boys
Whitehaven v London Skolars
Askam v York City
Oldham v Featherstone Lions
Hunslet Hawks v Oulton
Some tasty ties there. It will be interesting to see how some of the better NCL sides get on against semi pro opposition. For the BBC tie I'd be going with Hunslet Parkside v Workington. Think that could be a really tough game between two sides who wouldn't normally play against each other. Doncaster v Myton likewise.
