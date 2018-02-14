So we are on to round three lets hope the shay is a bit warmer this week
Barrow V Leigh Leigh by 28
Halifax V Toronto (Hard to call pasted leigh drew barrow) Fax by 2
London V Fev The top 2 teams so will go for London by 8
Rochdale v Dewsbury (Rochdale not played yet so Dewsbury by 12)
Swinton V Batley Swinton by 12
Toulouse v Sheffield Toulouse by 20
