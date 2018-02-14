WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Roosters Host Training Guests

Roosters Host Training Guests
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 1:24 am
brizzypom on Wed Feb 14, 2018 1:24 am
brizzypom
Joined: Sun Jan 21, 2018 3:05 am
Posts: 4
Location: Brisbane
Plenty of good photos on the Rooster's website although I didn't know we were taking part in the World Club Challenge

English Super League stalwarts Hull FC are currently in Australia for the World Club Challenge, giving the opportunity for the two clubs to meet for a mutually beneficial training session.

https://www.roosters.com.au/news/2018/02/13/roosters-host-training-guests/
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 7:51 am
WIZEB on Wed Feb 14, 2018 7:51 am
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9894
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Great stuff.
Can't do our kids much harm having a runaround with the Cronkmeister.
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 8:39 am
davey37 on Wed Feb 14, 2018 8:39 am
davey37
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3415
Location: West Hull
Great pics!

Think we win in the tattoo stakes?
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:10 am
WIZEB on Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:10 am
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9894
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
https://www.dragons.com.au/news/2018/02 ... v-hull-fc/
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:29 am
Sebasteeno on Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:29 am
Sebasteeno
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 5005
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
WIZEB wrote:
Great stuff.
Can't do our kids much harm having a runaround with the Cronkmeister.

Its got to be inspiring and a great experience from the club to our players. Lets hope theyve learned to hold onto the ball a little better :D
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 10:50 am
brizzypom on Wed Feb 14, 2018 10:50 am
brizzypom
Joined: Sun Jan 21, 2018 3:05 am
Posts: 4
Location: Brisbane
Sebasteeno wrote:
Its got to be inspiring and a great experience from the club to our players. Lets hope theyve learned to hold onto the ball a little better :D


Should be less handling errors as they’ll be playing with a Steeden which is better than the Rhino (and hopefully no-one will pour water over it)
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 11:16 am
ccs on Wed Feb 14, 2018 11:16 am
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2923
It always amazes me how a ball which clearly causes players problems in damp/wet conditions is still deemed acceptable by the rfl.

Rhino wesite....

"Pro Rugby League Match Ball designed for outstanding flight qualities and superior handling and grip for all conditions"

I guess their sponsorship has something to do with the inferior quality.
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 11:29 am
BESTY on Wed Feb 14, 2018 11:29 am
BESTY
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2462
This is all great exposure for the club and can only be beneficial for the players. Just need to avoid a tanking on Saturday and many more injuries and the tour will have surpassed all my expectations from a PR point of view.
I think our link up with Wigan and Ian Lenaghan I think will really put us in the driving seat going forward. The fact it's got Hetherington's back up as well can only be a good thing for the game as a whole.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."

