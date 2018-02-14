Plenty of good photos on the Rooster's website although I didn't know we were taking part in the World Club Challenge
English Super League stalwarts Hull FC are currently in Australia for the World Club Challenge, giving the opportunity for the two clubs to meet for a mutually beneficial training session.
https://www.roosters.com.au/news/2018/02/13/roosters-host-training-guests/
