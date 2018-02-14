WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coincidence?

Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 12:19 am
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Wed Feb 14, 2018 12:19 am
Check the name out on this link?
https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news ... ssion=true
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 12:40 am
Posted by wakeytrin on Wed Feb 14, 2018 12:40 am
Linda Box is the wife of a funeral director and lived at Halifax Road in Dewsbury. Widely reported in local and national press at the time.
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 12:58 am
Posted by Shifty Cat on Wed Feb 14, 2018 12:58 am
Man, I'd be very careful with stuff like this on a forum. Obviously, because it's wrong to start with, as pointed out above.
Post Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:26 am
Posted by Theoldscoreboardend on Wed Feb 14, 2018 9:26 am
I would take this down
What is implied could be construed as libelous

