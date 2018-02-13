WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants Scholarship v Warrington

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Giants Scholarship v Warrington

Post a reply
Giants Scholarship v Warrington
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:09 pm
Posted by H.G.S.A on Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:09 pm
H.G.S.A User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 26th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 168
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 33
Once again in 2018 the HGSA are proud to support and promote the Giants academy & Scholarship games, starting this Sunday, February 18th with a visit from your Warrington Wolves scholarship, Kick-off is 3.30pm, Away fans are more than welcome.

The game will take place at Lockwood park, the home of Huddersfield RUFC, which boasts great facilities including covered seating, ample car parking and most importantly, a bar.

Admission prices are :
Adults £3.50 (season ticket holders £3, please show at the gate)
Concessions £2.50 (season ticket holders £2)
U16's Free.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Father Ted, Hatfield Town Wire, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, Kwik Fertle, Mr Snoodle, Orfie, POSTL and 171 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,5811,42276,5924,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM