Once again in 2018 the HGSA are proud to support and promote the Giants academy & Scholarship games, starting this Thursday with a visit from your Wigan Warriors U19's, Kick-off is 7pm, Away fans are more than welcome.
The game will take place at Lockwood park, the home of Huddersfield RUFC, which boasts great facilities including covered seating, ample car parking and most importantly, a bar.
Admission prices are :
Adults £3.50 (season ticket holders £3, please show at the gate)
Concessions £2.50 (season ticket holders £2)
U16's Free.
