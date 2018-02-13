WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A novel event in Shipley

Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:44 pm
Posted by glee on Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:44 pm
I am the author of five novels (One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons). They cover the years from 1962 to 2003, are written against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller".
Storylines covered include ones about work, romance, family life and family tree, old friends, rock 'n' roll and rugby league.
On Thursday February 22nd from 7 onwards I will be in The Triangle on Bradford Road in Shipley talking about these novels and at the same time showing members of the audience how to write a novel based on their own life and times.
Visit The Shipley Triangle Facebook page and click on Events for more details of an event titled "There's a book in everyone".
