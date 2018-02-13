WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MOrgan Knowles Suspended

Board index Super League St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site MOrgan Knowles Suspended

Post a reply
MOrgan Knowles Suspended
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 7:58 pm
Posted by Sadfish on Tue Feb 13, 2018 7:58 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 11th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 556
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20611
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
DISCIPLINARY: Morgan Knowles was found guilty of a Grade E Dangerous Throw charge. Knowles has been suspended for four matches and fined Â£500.
Image
Re: MOrgan Knowles Suspended
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:13 pm
Posted by Roy Haggerty on Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:13 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 14th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5372
Location: London
Sadfish wrote:
DISCIPLINARY: Morgan Knowles was found guilty of a Grade E Dangerous Throw charge. Knowles has been suspended for four matches and fined Â£500.


Only four matches is quite generous, I think. Must have taken past record into account.

Hope he learns from this - and also all other players. I don't want to see that sort of tackle in our game ever.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: MOrgan Knowles Suspended
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:28 pm
Posted by Judder Man on Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:28 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5654
Location: Now in Enemy Country
4 games sounds about right, don't think it was intended to be a spear tackle though, Knowles just got it wrong.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hangerman2, jools, karetaker, RuddyScoosers and 48 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,5811,42276,5924,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM