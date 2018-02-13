WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chall Cup 3rd Round.

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Chall Cup 3rd Round.

Post a reply
Chall Cup 3rd Round.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 7:16 pm
Posted by Johnbulls on Tue Feb 13, 2018 7:16 pm
Johnbulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 25th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 142
Drawn at Home to West Wales Raiders.
Re: Chall Cup 3rd Round.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:29 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:29 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 17th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 700
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4977
Without being disrespectful, with all the changes and upheaval at West Wales, its probably an easier draw than some amateur teams.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, daveyz999, josefw, paulwalker71 and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,5811,42276,5924,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM