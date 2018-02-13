rumour is the club have offered danny a 1yr deal for 2019..
thoughts??
plus side is that he certainly doesnt miss many games with injuries and can still perform...if not too the standard he used too be able to play at
also maybe the club dont really have a replacement in mind... if the rankin combination works this season it may be a good deal to keep brough for another year
still annoys me when he goes off on one at other players .... again against warrington the other night, going mad at rankin for missing a drop goal attempt... of it was the other way round would players react like that, no... did it when leeming dropped the ball too..dont like to see it , not good for the team spirit
