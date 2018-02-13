WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brough 1 year deal

Brough 1 year deal
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 1:23 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Tue Feb 13, 2018 1:23 pm


rumour is the club have offered danny a 1yr deal for 2019..

thoughts??

plus side is that he certainly doesnt miss many games with injuries and can still perform...if not too the standard he used too be able to play at

also maybe the club dont really have a replacement in mind... if the rankin combination works this season it may be a good deal to keep brough for another year

still annoys me when he goes off on one at other players .... again against warrington the other night, going mad at rankin for missing a drop goal attempt... of it was the other way round would players react like that, no... did it when leeming dropped the ball too..dont like to see it , not good for the team spirit
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: Brough 1 year deal
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 7:52 pm
Posted by gazzagiant on Tue Feb 13, 2018 7:52 pm
If he was to keep his head and not lose control then maybe, but we all know he won't and he'll lose it either with his team mates or officials or both, and gradually he is becoming less effective. Yes we still see occasional flashes but my own feeling is he can be as much of a liability when he loses it....it's a balancing act and i think the scales are tipping the wrong way...would love to be wrong!!
Re: Brough 1 year deal
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:33 pm
Posted by devoniangiant on Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:33 pm
Think he deserves to see his SL career out with us and still has the x factor with no ready made replacement just yet. He is still incredibly fit and is often our saviour in defence as well as our main kicker and play maker. Suspect his 1 yr extension will be to serve as a transition period - makes sense I feel.
He has given great service to the club and for me he still offers plenty. Agree that his temperament can sometimes interfere with his performance but take that away and he would simply not be the same player. Don't agree with the DB knockers and often wonder why he doesn't get proper recognition for what he adds. Too few real characters in sport these days with Danny being an obvious exception. Ask most oppo fans who would be only too glad to be playing a Giants team without our mercurial ace :ROCKS:
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU
Re: Brough 1 year deal
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:11 pm
Posted by jools on Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:11 pm
I think he’s not the player he was- but he’s still better than most out there in his position and certainly better than any other we currently have.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

