Wigan play Hull in Australia, WHY? talk about taking coals to Newcastle. What about the thousands of loyal fans who have lost out on a game they could have watched live at Wigan?
Support for Toronto and New York, whilst clubs like Featherstone have to rely on local people to develop what they have. Featherstone is a wonderful example of the local community developing the club and its facilities. They have better facilities than both Castleford and Wakefield put together.
Let's promote the game in its homeland, get that better, then think about GLOBAL expansion.
Posted by
Clearwing
on Tue Feb 13, 2018 1:06 pm
xparksider wrote:
Wigan play Hull in Australia, WHY? talk about taking coals to Newcastle. What about the thousands of loyal fans who have lost out on a game they could have watched live at Wigan?
Support for Toronto and New York, whilst clubs like Featherstone have to rely on local people to develop what they have. Featherstone is a wonderful example of the local community developing the club and its facilities. They have better facilities than both Castleford and Wakefield put together.
Let's promote the game in its homeland, get that better, then think about GLOBAL expansion.
Global expansion? RL's already played in Australia. No, this is about wigan and hull being hamstrung by not owning their own grounds. Be interesting to see where the balance of power within the game would lie if wakey and cas, say, were both to get new grounds of their own or at least ones where they control revenue and pay peppercorn rent. I doubt this will happen, mind.
Posted by
Shazbaz
on Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:17 pm
I'm not sure i understand the fuss about this game played in Aus. Both teams are playing aussie teams next weekend and going over earlier getting a game with each other as a warm up.... sorted.
Clearwing wrote:
Global expansion? RL's already played in Australia. No, this is about wigan and hull being hamstrung by not owning their own grounds. Be interesting to see where the balance of power within the game would lie if wakey and cas, say, were both to get new grounds of their own or at least ones where they control revenue and pay peppercorn rent. I doubt this will happen, mind.
nothing to do with sharing grounds with football teams! not in fcs' case anyway, it was our away match and it has cost fc nothing to travel, instead we have pocketed £500k (rumoured), training sessions with sydney roosters which can only help our players and coaching staff, not forgetting to sell the fc brand too
xparksider wrote:
Wigan play Hull in Australia, WHY?
Money......apparently the game was funded by NSW tourism.
xparksider wrote:
talk about taking coals to Newcastle. What about the thousands of loyal fans who have lost out on a game they could have watched live at Wigan?
Wigan fans knew about this game when they purchased their Season Tickets which were discounted accordingly....if they were pining for the sonds and smells of "live action", then Leigh is just down the road by Bus!
xparksider wrote:
Support for Toronto and New York, whilst clubs like Featherstone have to rely on local people to develop what they have.
AFAIK, neither the Wolfpack or the NYC bid have cost the game nothing fiscally and the only "support' is the somewhat skewed fixtures in the Championship this year.......meanwhile, Featherstone (who I believe are a great example of how to run a 2nd tier side) have had 100+ years head start and do actually receive financial support from central funding.
xparksider wrote:
Featherstone is a wonderful example of the local community developing the club and its facilities. They have better facilities than both Castleford and Wakefield put together.
They do.....but they don't (as of yet) have a side to match either of those mentioned.
xparksider wrote:
Let's promote the game in its homeland, get that better, then think about GLOBAL expansion.
It is not the RFL's job to promote individual clubs. They haven't with Toronto or NYC, so why should they anywhere else? The ack of support for the game in its heartlands is 100% down to a massive change in what people do with their spare time and money as opposed to 20 years ago....Featherstone Rovers hosting Halifax Town should have seen PO road rammed for the season opener this year....it's not the RFL, Toronto, NYC, Wigan or Hull FC's fault that it wasn't.....7,000+ empty seats in the Heartlands for 2 of last years top 4......the Heartlands need to sort themselves out and stop blaming everyone else
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
Posted by
HXSparky
on Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:17 pm
