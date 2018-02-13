WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You couldn't make it up.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace You couldn't make it up.

Post a reply
You couldn't make it up.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:58 am
Posted by xparksider on Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:58 am
xparksider User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 26th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 160
Wigan play Hull in Australia, WHY? talk about taking coals to Newcastle. What about the thousands of loyal fans who have lost out on a game they could have watched live at Wigan?

Support for Toronto and New York, whilst clubs like Featherstone have to rely on local people to develop what they have. Featherstone is a wonderful example of the local community developing the club and its facilities. They have better facilities than both Castleford and Wakefield put together.

Let's promote the game in its homeland, get that better, then think about GLOBAL expansion.
Re: You couldn't make it up.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 12:10 pm
Posted by tigertot on Tue Feb 13, 2018 12:10 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 11th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 612
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15410
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Did you make it up?
The best things in life are not things.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: You couldn't make it up.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 1:06 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Tue Feb 13, 2018 1:06 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 19th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 24
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 6120
xparksider wrote:
Wigan play Hull in Australia, WHY? talk about taking coals to Newcastle. What about the thousands of loyal fans who have lost out on a game they could have watched live at Wigan?

Support for Toronto and New York, whilst clubs like Featherstone have to rely on local people to develop what they have. Featherstone is a wonderful example of the local community developing the club and its facilities. They have better facilities than both Castleford and Wakefield put together.

Let's promote the game in its homeland, get that better, then think about GLOBAL expansion.


Global expansion? RL's already played in Australia. No, this is about wigan and hull being hamstrung by not owning their own grounds. Be interesting to see where the balance of power within the game would lie if wakey and cas, say, were both to get new grounds of their own or at least ones where they control revenue and pay peppercorn rent. I doubt this will happen, mind.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Re: You couldn't make it up.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:17 pm
Posted by Shazbaz on Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:17 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 398
Location: South Stand
I'm not sure i understand the fuss about this game played in Aus. Both teams are playing aussie teams next weekend and going over earlier getting a game with each other as a warm up.... sorted.
Re: You couldn't make it up.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:04 pm
Posted by number 6 on Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:04 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10594
Clearwing wrote:
Global expansion? RL's already played in Australia. No, this is about wigan and hull being hamstrung by not owning their own grounds. Be interesting to see where the balance of power within the game would lie if wakey and cas, say, were both to get new grounds of their own or at least ones where they control revenue and pay peppercorn rent. I doubt this will happen, mind.


nothing to do with sharing grounds with football teams! not in fcs' case anyway, it was our away match and it has cost fc nothing to travel, instead we have pocketed £500k (rumoured), training sessions with sydney roosters which can only help our players and coaching staff, not forgetting to sell the fc brand too
Re: You couldn't make it up.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:42 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:42 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 32
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,592
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 695
xparksider wrote:
Wigan play Hull in Australia, WHY?
Money......apparently the game was funded by NSW tourism.
xparksider wrote:
talk about taking coals to Newcastle. What about the thousands of loyal fans who have lost out on a game they could have watched live at Wigan?

Wigan fans knew about this game when they purchased their Season Tickets which were discounted accordingly....if they were pining for the sonds and smells of "live action", then Leigh is just down the road by Bus!
xparksider wrote:
Support for Toronto and New York, whilst clubs like Featherstone have to rely on local people to develop what they have.
AFAIK, neither the Wolfpack or the NYC bid have cost the game nothing fiscally and the only "support' is the somewhat skewed fixtures in the Championship this year.......meanwhile, Featherstone (who I believe are a great example of how to run a 2nd tier side) have had 100+ years head start and do actually receive financial support from central funding.
xparksider wrote:
Featherstone is a wonderful example of the local community developing the club and its facilities. They have better facilities than both Castleford and Wakefield put together.
They do.....but they don't (as of yet) have a side to match either of those mentioned.
xparksider wrote:
Let's promote the game in its homeland, get that better, then think about GLOBAL expansion.

It is not the RFL's job to promote individual clubs. They haven't with Toronto or NYC, so why should they anywhere else? The ack of support for the game in its heartlands is 100% down to a massive change in what people do with their spare time and money as opposed to 20 years ago....Featherstone Rovers hosting Halifax Town should have seen PO road rammed for the season opener this year....it's not the RFL, Toronto, NYC, Wigan or Hull FC's fault that it wasn't.....7,000+ empty seats in the Heartlands for 2 of last years top 4......the Heartlands need to sort themselves out and stop blaming everyone else
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: You couldn't make it up.
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:17 pm
Posted by HXSparky on Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:17 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 12th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 480
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1397
https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/featherstone-report-impressive-attendance-record/

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: critch67, Egg Banjo, Five and last, HXSparky, NickyKiss, Salford red all over, Two Points, xparksider and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,5811,42276,5924,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:35
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM