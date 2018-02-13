WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 2018 Suspensions Thread

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net The 2018 Suspensions Thread

Post a reply
The 2018 Suspensions Thread
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:34 am
Posted by John_D on Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:34 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 24th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 692
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30738
Location: The commentary box
Round 1: Sam Moa (striking, 2 matches)
Re: The 2018 Suspensions Thread
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:34 am
Posted by John_D on Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:34 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 24th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 692
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30738
Location: The commentary box
Round 2: Ben Jullien (dangerous tackle, 1 match)
Re: The 2018 Suspensions Thread
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:05 am
Posted by lewis9966 on Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:05 am
lewis9966 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jun 05, 2015 11:09 am
Posts: 479
Predictions for round 3?? Ill take a Benjamin Garcia dangerous throw
Re: The 2018 Suspensions Thread
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:09 am
Posted by John_D on Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:09 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 24th / 76,592
Quiz Score: 692
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30738
Location: The commentary box
I'll go Greg Bird for trying to annex Andorra

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: John_D, lewis9966 and 37 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,3331,42876,5924,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb 06:45
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 08:45
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM