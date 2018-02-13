WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup 3rd Round Draw

Challenge Cup 3rd Round Draw
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:02 am
weighman
IGNORE

Tuesday 7pm BBC website , 12 amateur clubs joined by the 14 C1 clubs .
Re: Challenge Cup 3rd Round Draw
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 11:05 am
Double Movement
I'd forgotten about that. Thanks! :oops:

