Tony Gigot
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:44 am
Posted by Longbarn Wire on Tue Feb 13, 2018 8:44 am
Longbarn Wire
I see Tony Gigot has had his drugs banned quashed. Shame we don't have a the cap space for a signing like him. He would be ideal for us @ Fullback IMO, half decent centre too.
Re: Tony Gigot
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:05 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Feb 13, 2018 9:05 am
rubber duckie
It's a decent centre we need. I'd have Currie play centre before Gigot.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Tony Gigot
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 10:17 am
Posted by Alffi_7 on Tue Feb 13, 2018 10:17 am
Alffi_7
Really rate Gigot as a centre to be honest, plus he can play full back well. We have £50k cap space apparently, could we shuffle things around a bit to make a bid....?
Re: Tony Gigot
Post Tue Feb 13, 2018 10:47 am
Posted by Hatfield Town Wire on Tue Feb 13, 2018 10:47 am
Hatfield Town Wire
Get rid of Russell and ratchford

