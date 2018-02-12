|
Wigan offered 350000 Leeds 250000 an keinhorst anyone know more one we need to keep.
Shifty Cat wrote:
Where you heard this?
Chinese whispers but come from someone I know has club connections hence me seeking confirmation.
Posted by
vastman
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:07 pm
Yup Chinese whispers just about sums up the idiocy of this thread.
I'd just about buy the Leeds one but why would Wigan who already have two exceptional wingers break the bank for a third - daft nonsense imo
Last edited by vastman
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:11 pm, edited 2 times in total.
Posted by
Daddycool
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:09 pm
Horbury Cat wrote:
Chinese whispers but come from someone I know has club connections hence me seeking confirmation.
Absolute classic!
Posted by
vastman
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:15 pm
Daddycool wrote:
Absolute classic!
Unfortunately these stories crawl out of the woodwork at the first sign of success - bet you feel it's all worth while at moments like this.
I'm embarrassed for the OP
Last edited by vastman
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:10 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Daddycool wrote:
Absolute classic!
End thread.
Posted by
PopTart
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:19 pm
I heard Warrington offered £1,000,000 and a free stadium.
Posted by
Daddycool
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by
PopTart
on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:20 pm
