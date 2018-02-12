WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Johnstone enquiries

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Johnstone enquiries

Post a reply
Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 9:52 pm
Posted by Horbury Cat on Mon Feb 12, 2018 9:52 pm
Horbury Cat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2013 2:17 pm
Posts: 165
Wigan offered 350000 Leeds 250000 an keinhorst anyone know more one we need to keep.
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 9:54 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Mon Feb 12, 2018 9:54 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4404
Where you heard this?
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:05 pm
Posted by Horbury Cat on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:05 pm
Horbury Cat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2013 2:17 pm
Posts: 165
Shifty Cat wrote:
Where you heard this?

Chinese whispers but come from someone I know has club connections hence me seeking confirmation.
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:07 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:07 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 1st / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27112
Location: Poodle Power!
Yup Chinese whispers just about sums up the idiocy of this thread.

I'd just about buy the Leeds one but why would Wigan who already have two exceptional wingers break the bank for a third - daft nonsense imo
Last edited by vastman on Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:11 pm, edited 2 times in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:09 pm
Posted by Daddycool on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:09 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 15th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 900
Horbury Cat wrote:
Chinese whispers but come from someone I know has club connections hence me seeking confirmation.


Absolute classic!
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:15 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:15 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 1st / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27112
Location: Poodle Power!
Daddycool wrote:
Absolute classic!


Unfortunately these stories crawl out of the woodwork at the first sign of success - bet you feel it's all worth while at moments like this.

I'm embarrassed for the OP
Last edited by vastman on Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:10 pm, edited 1 time in total.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:18 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:18 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4404
Daddycool wrote:
Absolute classic!

End thread. :D
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:19 pm
Posted by PopTart on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:19 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,586
Quiz Score: 536
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9832
Location: wakefield
I heard Warrington offered £1,000,000 and a free stadium.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by Daddycool on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:20 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 15th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 900
Don’t end it please
Re: Johnstone enquiries
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:20 pm
Posted by PopTart on Mon Feb 12, 2018 10:20 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 31
Rep Position: 3rd / 76,586
Quiz Score: 536
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9832
Location: wakefield
I win.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Bing [Bot], djcool, Emley Cat, Fordy, Horbury Cat, imwakefieldtillidie, lifelongfan, M62 J30 TRINITY, normycat, PopTart, Shifty Cat, The Avenger, trin77, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wilfenheimer, Willzay and 172 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,2061,35776,5864,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM