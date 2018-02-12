No new injuries that we know of.
Jerry, Wakeman, Bruno and Walne could be back in contention.
What team would you like to see line up?
1. Mamo
2. Jerry
3. Gaskell
4. Turner
5. Murphy/McIntosh
6. Rankin
7. Brough
8. Taai
9. O Brien
10. Walne/Wakeman
11. Ferguson
12. Bruno
13. Hinchliffe
14. Seb
15. Leeming
16. Roberts
17. Clough
I wouldn't just throw Wakeman and Walne back in together but 1 of either should play for me against a big Saints pack.
