WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A novel event in Shipley

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net A novel event in Shipley

Post a reply
A novel event in Shipley
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 8:22 pm
Posted by glee on Mon Feb 12, 2018 8:22 pm
glee Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1946
Location: Sandbeds Keighley
I am the author of the novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons. All are written against a Lancashire/Yorkshire background and feature work, romance, family life and tree, old friends and rugby league and are inspired by the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller".
On Thursday 22nd February starting at 7 p.m. I will be giving a talk on how to write a novel based on your own life and times in the Triangle at 47 Bradford Road, Shipley. (Near to Drake's Fish and Chip shop)
Visit their web site on Facebook and click on Events for more details.
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, domthebull, josefw, paulwalker71, scorchingdick and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,2061,35776,5864,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM