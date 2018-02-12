I am the author of the novels One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons. All are written against a Lancashire/Yorkshire background and feature work, romance, family life and tree, old friends and rugby league and are inspired by the old saying about work that "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller".
On Thursday 22nd February starting at 7 p.m. I will be giving a talk on how to write a novel based on your own life and times in the Triangle at 47 Bradford Road, Shipley. (Near to Drake's Fish and Chip shop)
Visit their web site on Facebook and click on Events for more details.
