Just read an article on the Souths website and we're basically playing their second team on Saturday by the sounds of it. They're holding players back for their charity shield game the following week.
I've mixed feelings on that news tbh. I was thinking the game was a little pointless anyway but that was when I thought we were playing their first team. It now seems even more of a non event in a way but at least now we can probably go with a younger team and an extended bench (which is what they've said they're doing) without the fear of a heavy beating (hopefully).
I certainly wouldn't be taking any risks now and would probably go something like-
Escare
Davies Sarginson Burgess Marshall
Tomkins Shorrocks
Nuuausala Powell Sutton
Isa Farrell Bateman
subs
Tautai Navarette Hamlin Paisley Ganson Mullen
Gildarts leg looks like it could do with the rest and I certainy wouldn't be risking the older lads like Lockers, Leuluai, Flower and Clubb. I'd go with one of Tomkins or Williams and with Williams having been involved in the World Cup Id probably leave him out.
I've mixed feelings on that news tbh. I was thinking the game was a little pointless anyway but that was when I thought we were playing their first team. It now seems even more of a non event in a way but at least now we can probably go with a younger team and an extended bench (which is what they've said they're doing) without the fear of a heavy beating (hopefully).
I certainly wouldn't be taking any risks now and would probably go something like-
Escare
Davies Sarginson Burgess Marshall
Tomkins Shorrocks
Nuuausala Powell Sutton
Isa Farrell Bateman
subs
Tautai Navarette Hamlin Paisley Ganson Mullen
Gildarts leg looks like it could do with the rest and I certainy wouldn't be risking the older lads like Lockers, Leuluai, Flower and Clubb. I'd go with one of Tomkins or Williams and with Williams having been involved in the World Cup Id probably leave him out.