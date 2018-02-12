WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Souths Game

Mon Feb 12, 2018 8:07 pm
NickyKiss
NickyKiss


Just read an article on the Souths website and we're basically playing their second team on Saturday by the sounds of it. They're holding players back for their charity shield game the following week.

I've mixed feelings on that news tbh. I was thinking the game was a little pointless anyway but that was when I thought we were playing their first team. It now seems even more of a non event in a way but at least now we can probably go with a younger team and an extended bench (which is what they've said they're doing) without the fear of a heavy beating (hopefully).

I certainly wouldn't be taking any risks now and would probably go something like-

Escare
Davies Sarginson Burgess Marshall
Tomkins Shorrocks
Nuuausala Powell Sutton
Isa Farrell Bateman

subs
Tautai Navarette Hamlin Paisley Ganson Mullen

Gildarts leg looks like it could do with the rest and I certainy wouldn't be risking the older lads like Lockers, Leuluai, Flower and Clubb. I'd go with one of Tomkins or Williams and with Williams having been involved in the World Cup Id probably leave him out.
Mon Feb 12, 2018 8:15 pm
Bigredwarrior


We went to Redfern to watch Souths train last week and the players and coaches all came over and were happy to chat and mingle with us. They were really good with the supporters and took ages with us. I spoke to their head coach who confirmed he plans to field a young side to see how they go against us.

He also said that letting Hamlin go was a very tough decision because he’s a great player with a great attitude and an ‘incredible engine’but they’ve invested heavily in what Souths see as the 3 best young players in the NRL.

SW has also confirmed that every player in the squad will get some game time over here and that Lockers and a few others (not named) won’t play.
Mon Feb 12, 2018 8:18 pm
NickyKiss


Bigredwarrior wrote:
We went to Redfern to watch Souths train last week and the players and coaches all came over and were happy to chat and mingle with us. They were really good with the supporters and took ages with us. I spoke to their head coach who confirmed he plans to field a young side to see how they go against us.
SW has also confirmed that every player in the squad will get some game time over here and that Lockers and a few others (not named) won’t play.


You wouldn’t get that in football! This trip bus have been amazing for people like yourself who’ve been lucky enough to go.

I bet Gabe Hamlin is revved up for a game against his mates now.
Mon Feb 12, 2018 9:44 pm
Levrier


Nothing to be gained by risking anyone with any kind of knock. Let the fringe players have a run. A couple of first teamers could benefit from a bit of practice. Did we take any spare centres? It would be useful to be able to put the performances of Sargy and Gildart in perspective.
Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:01 pm
Bigredwarrior


NickyKiss wrote:
You wouldn’t get that in football! This trip bus have been amazing for people like yourself who’ve been lucky enough to go.

I bet Gabe Hamlin is revved up for a game against his mates now.



You’re dead right mate, it’s been incredible. I’m out here with my 70 year old Dad after my Mum died last year and the memories of this trip will last us both a lifetime.

Souths train in an open public park at Redfern and the local kids go to see them before school for pics and autographs etc. CST had arranged a tour of their facilities with their general manager which included their back office functions etc just next to the training park, they have a great set up.

They said that the stadia (such as ANZ) fight to have clubs play there and pay the clubs to bring their home matches to them. A far cry from us paying to play at the DW! Win Stadium only saw 5 games played there all last season because of it.

The win v Hull was really the cherry on the cake!

