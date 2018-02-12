This week's results
Week 2
Huddersfield 20 Warrington 6 - Huddersfield by 14
Leeds 20 Hull KR 11 - Leeds by 9
Wakefield 14 Salford 12 - Wakefield by 2
Catalans 12 St Helens 21 - St Helens by 9
Wigan 24 Hull FC 10 - Wigan by 14
Castleford 13 Widnes 12 - Castleford by 1
This week's scores (and the current table). If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
6 Rotherhamrhino (Predictor of the week)
5 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Carisma HFC, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, PrinterThe, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Rodhutch, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Sportyguy81, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Tigertot, Xykojen
4 CuppaBrew, Leedsnsouths, Rhino46, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back
3 LJ54, Wardy67
Overall Table
11 Carisma HFC, FoxyRhino, Leedsnsouths, Rhinos69, Steamy, Wardy67
10 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Dave1612, Frosties, Jamie101, John Boy 13, PrinterThe, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, Tigertot, Xykojen
9 Biff Tanner, Ducknumber, Finglas, Highbury Rhino, Rhino46, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Sportyguy81, The Biffs Back
8 CuppaBrew, Taxi4stevesmith
7 Deanos Rhinos, LJ54
5 Elperronegro
4 Josh-jackson, Loiner81
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Melbourne (MEL) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull KR (HKR) v Catalans (CAT)
Widnes (WID) v Warrington (WAR)
Good luck
