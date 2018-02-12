We all know that Hornets are going through difficulties at the moment,due to postponed matches, on top of the financial difficulties from last season.TLCRF80mins have started a just giving page if you can spare £10 or any amount please do. Together we can help Hornets through this difficult time.
Thank You from The #HornetsFamily to the #RugbyLeagueFamily
[https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tlcrf80minsbucketcollection]
