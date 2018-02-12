WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale Hornets

Rochdale Hornets
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:15 pm
Posted by boro hornet on Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:15 pm
boro hornet User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2008 10:45 pm
Posts: 97
We all know that Hornets are going through difficulties at the moment,due to postponed matches, on top of the financial difficulties from last season.TLCRF80mins have started a just giving page if you can spare £10 or any amount please do. Together we can help Hornets through this difficult time.

Thank You from The #HornetsFamily to the #RugbyLeagueFamily


[https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tlcrf80minsbucketcollection]

