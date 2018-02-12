WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Good ref

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Good ref

Post a reply
Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:48 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:48 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1780
Location: wakefield
I thought that Mr Childs had a really good game on Friday, really pleased for him as he has had to withstand some serious abuse over the last few years. I though he was possibly the best ref last season and if Friday was anything to go by he is looking at another strong season. Watching the game back on TV he got most calls correct and controlled the game well.

Really enjoyed watching the Wigan v Hull match as I thought the holding down / laying on was policed perfectly by the Australian ref. Both sets of players soon realized that they were not going to get cheap penalties for holding down and just got on with the game. The ref only penalized twice for holding down and they were blatant. Players stopped throwing their arms up in the air at every play of the ball begging for a pen, players stopped diving in the tackle trying to win a penalty.

Compare this to the Leeds Hull KR match, where Ablett and Cuthbertson won penalties for been held down, tries were scored of the back of these. In both instances the correct decision would have been to penalize the Leeds players for cheating.

For me its the blight on our game, and yet when we get to big games the English refs change their style and ref like our Australian friend on Saturday morning.
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:50 pm
Posted by King Street Cat on Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:50 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 8th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 628
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2928
Location: WF4
It's Child. It's Child. It's Child.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:53 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:53 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 64
Rep Position: 1st / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 27112
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I thought that Mr Childs had a really good game on Friday, really pleased for him as he has had to withstand some serious abuse over the last few years. I though he was possibly the best ref last season and if Friday was anything to go by he is looking at another strong season. Watching the game back on TV he got most calls correct and controlled the game well.

Really enjoyed watching the Wigan v Hull match as I thought the holding down / laying on was policed perfectly by the Australian ref. Both sets of players soon realized that they were not going to get cheap penalties for holding down and just got on with the game. The ref only penalized twice for holding down and they were blatant. Players stopped throwing their arms up in the air at every play of the ball begging for a pen, players stopped diving in the tackle trying to win a penalty.

Compare this to the Leeds Hull KR match, where Ablett and Cuthbertson won penalties for been held down, tries were scored of the back of these. In both instances the correct decision would have been to penalize the Leeds players for cheating.

For me its the blight on our game, and yet when we get to big games the English refs change their style and ref like our Australian friend on Saturday morning.


He had an awful game IMHO.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 3:03 pm
Posted by dboy on Mon Feb 12, 2018 3:03 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 11th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2388
Location: Barnsley
And there's the rub. Anything he did well, possibly 99% of his performance, was utterly undermined by one inexplicable, yet potentially game changing moment of madness.

How he could penalise Fifita for the PTB, when you look at every other PTB from the game, is beyond comprehension. Salford scored at least one try from a PTB that was just rolled and thus catching the defense dead in the water.

Refs can make mistakes, I get that. But that PTB decision is not an area where a top of the game ref should be making such an error.
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 3:15 pm
Posted by Prince Buster on Mon Feb 12, 2018 3:15 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 8th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3571
Location: Orange street
Having watched the incident, its clear the marker had his hand on Fifitas collar preventing him standing upright. Teams like Leeds and Wigan have their players drilled to immediately fall to the ground in such circumstances and milk a penalty.
I know these are sheighthouse tactics, but something we must quickly develop in order to compete at the top level.
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 3:21 pm
Posted by REDWHITEANDBLUE on Mon Feb 12, 2018 3:21 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 21st / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3412
vastman wrote:
He had an awful game IMHO.


I am with Belly I thought he reffed it pretty well IMHO.
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:17 pm
Posted by FSW on Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:17 pm
FSW Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 21
You might want to check with Pauli Pauli. Looks like a broken nose which means that must have been a very high shot. Don't suppose Child could give that one though as he ignored several high shots throughout so that would be being inconsistent.

From where I was standing and confirmed on TV, Fafita' shirt was being pulled over his head by the marker. A clear penalty to Wakefield and outstandingly poor refereeing which could have affected the result.
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:56 pm
Posted by bellycouldtackle on Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:56 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1780
Location: wakefield
Extremely difficult job to police the ruck, the job is made easier when watching replays on TV. Refs make a split second decision, not easy and they will make mistakes, one or two mistakes in a match is pretty amazing. That said I do think that they should go hard on the high shot, again they will make mistakes and some clean tackles will get penalized, rather that than giving the benefit of the doubt to the tackler.
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:59 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Feb 12, 2018 4:59 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 4th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8953
Good game ?? I think Belly is being ironic.
What about the "soft" head high calls against us and the high shot on Johnstone that got nothing.
Child has been shocking for Trinity since he started and although you could argue that some of this is "our own fault", he couldn't wait to penalise Trinity and yet seemed almost heart broken when he finally pinged Salford.
Re: Good ref
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 5:17 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Mon Feb 12, 2018 5:17 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 11th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 632
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5369
Location: Over there
I think perhaps it's a case of pre-conceived conceptions.

I remember chatting to Ian Smith in Perpignan once, and he commented on a couple of Wakey players who were very messy around play the ball. Brett Ferres was one. Fifita's style is a bit scruffy, because he's a big guy trying to regain his feet quickly, so perhaps he assumed it was that, whereas in this instance it was a Wakey penalty.

I do think refs get a bit starstruck. In the Leeds and Hull KR game on Thursday, Leeds got a few 50/50 calls their way, and it is always the big teams that get that. Remember the first Wigan home game last year. The ref was determined not to give a penalty in line with the sticks despite blatant holding on. It would have been a penalty had Wigan had the ball and chasing the game.

And the Leeds of the last decade have always been floppers and divers. Abblet is one of the worst. And McGuire will go flat on his back with fluttering eyes at the merest whiff of an off the ball push. It has always tainted them.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, djcool, Emley Cat, Fordy, Horbury Cat, imwakefieldtillidie, lifelongfan, M62 J30 TRINITY, normycat, PopTart, Shifty Cat, The Avenger, trin77, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wilfenheimer, Willzay and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,2061,35776,5864,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM