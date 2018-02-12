WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Note v Sheffield

Neil's Note v Sheffield
taxman
After last weeks disappointment we saw a big improvement in attack from and finished very strong.
In a tough match in snow blizzard conditions the effort was there and defence once again excellent which it needed to be with their repeat sets which at one time was at least 4.James Woodburn-Hall showed up well at half back and took both the sponsors MOM and the Shay Lounge MOM and picks up the first 3 points in the season long competition. 2nd and 2 points was Ed Barber who could be one to watch this season and the 1 point went to last seasons winner Will Sharp who has started where he finished off last season. The Hitman award went to Dan Murray who had a strong game picking up 2 tries
With the wet and snowy conditions the ground staff did a first class job and I thought the pitch held up well. A pity a Mick Barton had to use such language on Facebook taking the trouble to come and take a photo.
after the game.
Club 1873 renewals are going well with 110 already with the first draw not until April. Can we beat last seasons total of 136.I am in the Shay Lounge and in front of the main stand on match days to take membership old and new along with Away Travel bookings.
The winning number at half time for £161 was 9643.
Neil
neilarber43@gmail.com
07714488080
Beaujangles
Ignore Mick Burton he's a Town fan and just as bad as the so called Fax fans who put let's trash the pitch on facebook.

