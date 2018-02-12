Well, people seemed to enjoy the Predictions League last season, and since it doesn't take much work (now that I've got it under control) I figured I might as well give it another shot
Here are the rules and scoring system
SCORING
1. Correctly predict winning side - 1 point
2. Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5 points
3. Correctly predict every game in the round - Double points
4. Each week there will be a different BONUS prediction question to test your knowledge and skill. Correctly answering this question will score an additional 5 points.
5. There might be other little 'tweaks' as we go along, and 'specials' when we get to the Cup Rounds or the Play Offs.
RULES
1. There'll be a cut off time each week, usually just before the earliest game kicks off. Anyone entering after that time will be ignored. This rule will be strictly adhered to this season, so get your entries in early folks!
2.. Supporters of other clubs are welcome to participate, so long as you play nice and don't troll our forum
3. As with all these things, the judges (me) decision is final, no correspondence will be entered into... yada yada, you know the rest...
4. There's no entry or sign up process. Everyone who starts making prediction is into the competition.
OK folks, that's the preliminaries. Here goes...
WEEK 1 MATCHES
Doncaster vs Coventry Bears
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls
BONUS: Who will be the first Bulls try scorer of the new season?
Entries must be submitted by 3.00 pm on Sunday February 18th
Good luck everyone and hope you enjoy taking part this season
