WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Predictions League

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Predictions League

Post a reply
2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:44 am
Posted by paulwalker71 on Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:44 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 18th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3511
Location: Bradford
Well, people seemed to enjoy the Predictions League last season, and since it doesn't take much work (now that I've got it under control) I figured I might as well give it another shot

Here are the rules and scoring system

SCORING
1. Correctly predict winning side - 1 point
2. Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5 points
3. Correctly predict every game in the round - Double points
4. Each week there will be a different BONUS prediction question to test your knowledge and skill. Correctly answering this question will score an additional 5 points.
5. There might be other little 'tweaks' as we go along, and 'specials' when we get to the Cup Rounds or the Play Offs.

RULES
1. There'll be a cut off time each week, usually just before the earliest game kicks off. Anyone entering after that time will be ignored. This rule will be strictly adhered to this season, so get your entries in early folks!
2.. Supporters of other clubs are welcome to participate, so long as you play nice and don't troll our forum :roll:
3. As with all these things, the judges (me) decision is final, no correspondence will be entered into... yada yada, you know the rest... :wink:
4. There's no entry or sign up process. Everyone who starts making prediction is into the competition.

OK folks, that's the preliminaries. Here goes...

WEEK 1 MATCHES

Doncaster vs Coventry Bears
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls

BONUS: Who will be the first Bulls try scorer of the new season?

Entries must be submitted by 3.00 pm on Sunday February 18th

Good luck everyone and hope you enjoy taking part this season :D
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:53 am
Posted by le penguin on Mon Feb 12, 2018 11:53 am
le penguin User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 692
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 220
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Cheers Paul for doing this once again :BOW:

Doncaster vs Coventry Bears - Donny by 24
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet - Hunslet by 26
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town - Keighley by 8
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars - London by 13
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder - Newcastle by 10
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds - Haven by 16
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 7

BONUS: Who will be the first Bulls try scorer of the new season? - Ethan Ryan
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 12:07 pm
Posted by HamsterChops on Mon Feb 12, 2018 12:07 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 21st / 76,586
Quiz Score: 172
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 3071
Location: No longer Bradford
Doncaster vs Coventry Bears = Doncaster by 30
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet = Hunslet by 28
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town = Workington by 4
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars = North Wales by 2
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder = Newcastle by 16
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds = Whitehaven by 2
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls = Bradford by 1

BONUS: Who will be the first Bulls try scorer of the new season? Liam Johnson
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 12:32 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood on Mon Feb 12, 2018 12:32 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 284
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 610
Location: Rossendale
Doncaster vs Coventry Bears Donny by 12
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet Hunslet by 6
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town Workington by 4
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars Crusaders by 8
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder Newcastle by 10
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds Oldham by 14
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 6

Bonus - Ross Peltier
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 12:39 pm
Posted by Fr13daY on Mon Feb 12, 2018 12:39 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 485
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Brilliant stuff! Cheers boss!

Doncaster vs Coventry Bears - Doncaster by 12
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet - Hunslet by 18
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town - Keighley by 8
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars - London by 2
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder - Raiders by 6
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds - Oldham by 12
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 12

Bonus - Ethan Ryan
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 1:37 pm
Posted by Duckman on Mon Feb 12, 2018 1:37 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,586
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3964
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Doncaster vs Coventry Bears - Doncaster by 24
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet - Hunslet by 20
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town - Keighley by 4
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars - North Wales by 6
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder - Newcastle by 10
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds - Whitehaven by 2
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 6

Bonus - Joe Keyes

cheers for running it again Paul.
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 1:44 pm
Posted by RickyF1 on Mon Feb 12, 2018 1:44 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 24th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 544
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1263
Location: Waiting
Thanks Paul

Doncaster vs Coventry Bears - Doncaster by 18
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet - Hunslet by 24
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town - Workington by 8
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars - North Wales by 14
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder - Newcastle by 20
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds - Oldham by 4
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 6

Bonus - Joe Keyes
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 1:49 pm
Posted by herr rigsby on Mon Feb 12, 2018 1:49 pm
herr rigsby Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 25th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 144
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 304
Doncaster vs Coventry Bears - Doncaster by 26
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet - Hunslet by 16
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town - Keighley by 8
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars - London by 8
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder - Newcastle by 10
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds - Oldham by 14
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls Bradford by 4

BONUS: Sam Hallas
Re: 2018 Predictions League
Post Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:01 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Mon Feb 12, 2018 2:01 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 16th / 76,586
Quiz Score: 700
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4975
Doncaster vs Coventry Bears - Doncaster by 44
Hemel Stags vs Hunslet - Hunslet by 32
Keighley Cougars vs Workington Town - Keighley by 2
North Wales Crusaders vs London Skolars - North Wales by 4
West Wales Raiders vs Newcastle Thunder - Newcastle by 26
Whitehaven vs Oldham Roughyeds - Oldham by 4
York City Knights vs Bradford Bulls - York by 4 (off-season has gone too well and it's typical Bradford to burst our bubble)

BONUS: Elliot Minchella

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, domthebull, josefw, paulwalker71, scorchingdick and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,687,2061,35776,5864,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 15th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 16th Feb 09:00
WCC
MELBOURNE STORM
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 16th Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
WARRINGTON
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
SOUTHS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sat 17th Feb
WCC
ST GEORGE
v
HULL FC
Sat 17th Feb 16:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD
Sun 18th Feb 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
HUNSLET HAWKS
Sun 18th Feb 14:30
 CH ONE
CRUSADERS
v
LONDON SKOLARS
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
LEIGH
Sun 18th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM