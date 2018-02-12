Listening to Chris Chester after match he was obviously disappointed with many aspects for Fridays performance, I do not think it helped his mood that MC, who was interviewing him, pointed out that in 2015 we won our first two matches then lost the next 20 !!! Got me thinking that although we have not played to our potential there is still a great deal that the coaching staff can be pleased with and equally important there is a great deal that can be worked on and that in its own way at this time in the season is a good thing. For me there are several blatantly obvious good things :
- The form of Anthony England, he has been outstanding and our best prop, how the hell he was not MOM on Friday is beyond me
- Liam Finn found his kicking boots
- Huby looked fit ( who needs a pre season ) and played great, still think he should start with England as Fafita has his best impact off the bench.
- Hampshire looks like the real deal
- Team spirit looks good
- Team goal line defense has been impressive ( two individual school boy errors should not detract from the team effort )
- Our away support
- Still to see MCB, Arundel, Baldwinson, Anakin, Crowther, Batch and Jowitt
- We are 2 from 2, 4 points in the bag, a fifth of the way to probable top 8 points requirement
In the OK section :
- Miller, produced spells of brilliance, he read of Hampshire`s kick was superb. Would just like to see him take the line on more, he seemed to just go through the motions on Friday until the last 15 mins, then it was like ... right I need to do something ... and he stepped up and was brilliant
- Paulie Paulie looks like he is enjoying life and should be getting fitter - broken leg, car crash very little Rugby is a hell of a lot to come back from, so massive credit to to the lad
In the needs work column :
- Not sure of the numbers but we are giving away a silly amount of penalties
- Kirmond not had the best of starts : again we know he is a good player so he will improve, perhaps he is trying to hard as he knows there is massive competition for back row places
- Game management has been poor so far and is the biggest concern, the on field decision making has been shocking : not taking the two points when on offer is still hurting us, this happened last season and shows no sign of improving. 6 nil up on Friday and not taking the two against an obviously determined well drilled Salford side was criminal
- We do not seem to have a drop goal set of six in the locker. 40 seconds to go before half time and 4 mins to go before the end it was crying out for a drop goal, we looked clueless , there was a real lack of leadership and direction at these crucial stages. Where are the brains in the team ?
- Home support : just over 4000 to watch the best team we have had in years is a disgrace. Thank goodness for the vibrant, busy, fabulous corporate entertainment, because we cannot rely on walked up so called supporters.
- Some tough decisions to be made on the fourth prop that CC has to make, if all fit I think that England and Huby are shoe ins for starting, Fafita has to play so takes up a bench spot, he is a real game changer when he comes on off the bench. Not sure that PP and Fafita on the pitch at the same time works well ( I know we are only two games in ) especially in defense, I thought Tomkins exploited the two big men around the ruck and made great yards for then. Perhaps we should give way on size and go for a bit more defensive mobility with the fourth prop, maybe its time to give Baldwinson a few games to show us what he can do.
