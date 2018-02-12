WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons in New York?

Posted by Call Me God on Mon Feb 12, 2018 3:25 am
http://www.lindependant.fr/2018/02/07/super-league-un-match-salford-dragons-catalans-a-new-york-en-juin,3093717.php
The Salford-Dragons match of Friday, March 30 (Easter weekend) may be moved to Sunday, June 24 at ... New York. Specifically at the Red Bull Arena, a 26,000-seat stadium, home of the New York Red Bull Football Club.

I really can't see there being any point to this..........2 totally unknown and very average sides being "bribed" to give some credence to the NYC bid methinx........costs covered would be the airfares....5,000 tickets at a score and a sweetener, so about 75k to prove it can be done....it's pound-shop marketing and makes me think the PE teacher from Huddersfield is out of his depth!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Posted by Someday on Mon Feb 12, 2018 7:00 am
If true they might has well have 2 championship teams who will do a better job they will not be many fans from they teams

