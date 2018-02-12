...coming up and even though it's only week 3, this is a "must win" if we are to make the qualifiers. Fev have won both of their games thus far with big second half showings, so we need to make sure we don't doze off for the....in fact, we shouldn't doze off at all!! Our superior fitness on what is forecast to be a crisp but dry day will see us in good stead, but this is a major test of our credentials........London by a single score
|
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.