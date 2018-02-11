WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done Barrow

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Well done Barrow

Post a reply
Well done Barrow
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:52 pm
Posted by Fax4Life on Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:52 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5839
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Wow nobody expected that score what a result for Barrow!
Does that make it tougher for us next week??
Probably.
Re: Well done Barrow
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:01 pm
Posted by Norman Bates on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:01 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3197
Location: Fax Vegas
I think it’s on Freesports tomorrow lunch time.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: faxcar and 84 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,686,7961,44376,5854,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
8-8
TORONTO
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
0-12
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
36-18
TOULOUSE
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
30-10
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
34-6
BATLEY BULLDOGS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
Postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
13-12
WIDNES VIKINGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM