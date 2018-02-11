Not the best game to watch today but the conditions did not help it was freezing and snow at times so credit to both teams there were not that many dropped balls considering.
We made some daft mistakes today but its early days need a better kicking game the 40/20 from Muzza apart!
Murray did well so did Fleming and Ed Barber had his best game for some time.
Work in progress it will be harder next week especially as they will be on the rebound of that amazing Barrow score!
