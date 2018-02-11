WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Got there in the end today

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Got there in the end today

Post a reply
Got there in the end today
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:48 pm
Posted by Fax4Life on Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:48 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5839
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
Not the best game to watch today but the conditions did not help it was freezing and snow at times so credit to both teams there were not that many dropped balls considering.
We made some daft mistakes today but its early days need a better kicking game the 40/20 from Muzza apart!
Murray did well so did Fleming and Ed Barber had his best game for some time.
Work in progress it will be harder next week especially as they will be on the rebound of that amazing Barrow score!
Re: Got there in the end today
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:22 pm
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:22 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7774
A decent 2nd half performance and we did what we had to do disposing of one of the leagues poorer teams. Our forwards are looking pretty good especially the loan players. Maher and Douglas have been good in both games so far with Maher managing to bust the first tackle most of the time. Murray as we already know is a good player and adds a bit more quality to our team. I thought Fairbank also had his best game for us in a while especially in defence.

Clare faired no better than Hitchcock but once again this is probably down to the conditions and our style of rugby. He didnt let us down though. We defended very well again but to be fair Sheffield did not really offer up much and we roll on to a much tougher task next week.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Got there in the end today
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 8:05 pm
Posted by Faxlore on Sun Feb 11, 2018 8:05 pm
Faxlore User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 442
We need to be faster off the line and our kick chase was slow. There was one point where we kicked on the 5th and ran forward then stopped and waited for the return runner to get to us. I thought our running and passing in general was slow and laboured. We really need to speed up in nearly all departments. I felt our defence was quite over all
The Eagles first try was very soft and could have been prevented. But overall I think we have a good basis for a squad that will compete this year. Hope Grady is ok. With Toronto drawing I’m sure they will hit us all guns blazing. Looking forward to next Sunday but with less snow
Re: Got there in the end today
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:14 pm
Posted by faxcar on Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:14 pm
faxcar Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2652
All been said above and it was tougher than the final score suggests, we had to earn it for the full 80 defending those was it 6 or so back to back sets without conceding in the first half and quite a few in the second, although Eagles didn't look too threatening they didn't give up either.
Re: Got there in the end today
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:27 pm
Posted by interceptor on Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:27 pm
interceptor Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 25th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 170
Pleased for Woody . He has previously played Super League at half back but it's taken 2 years to recognise that. My own view is that he has never been given a fair crack at the whip. No wonder we missed Rawsthorne. If they don't hit him hard next week his quick feet will leave Tyrer for dead.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: faxcar and 84 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,686,7961,44376,5854,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
8-8
TORONTO
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
0-12
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
36-18
TOULOUSE
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
30-10
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
34-6
BATLEY BULLDOGS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
Postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
13-12
WIDNES VIKINGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM