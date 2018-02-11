Houghton will be 8 weeks according to the Mail, plus we have:
Connor (PCL)
Watts (hamstring)
Faraimo (head/jaw)
Minchiello (ankle)
Green (recovering from operation?)
Tuimavave (hamstring)
Not the best start to the season injurywise, 7 first teamers on the sidelines. Would have hoped we'd get Carlos and Faraimo back for Cas, but with them adding "jaw" to Faraimo's injury sounds like more than just concussion.
