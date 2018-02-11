WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Injuries

Post a reply
Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:07 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:07 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 18th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25388
Location: West Yorkshire
Houghton will be 8 weeks according to the Mail, plus we have:
Connor (PCL)
Watts (hamstring)
Faraimo (head/jaw)
Minchiello (ankle)
Green (recovering from operation?)
Tuimavave (hamstring)

Not the best start to the season injurywise, 7 first teamers on the sidelines. Would have hoped we'd get Carlos and Faraimo back for Cas, but with them adding "jaw" to Faraimo's injury sounds like more than just concussion. :cry:
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:37 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:37 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 18th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25388
Location: West Yorkshire
Also on Facebook that Scott Taylor's having his appendix out...
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:38 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:38 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 18th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25388
Location: West Yorkshire
Going to resurrect the Middle 8s thread in a minute. :o
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:53 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Sun Feb 11, 2018 6:53 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,585
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9891
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Mrs Barista wrote:
Going to resurrect the Middle 8s thread in a minute. :o


Can you think of another thread resurrection if injuries do for us and we don't have as successful a season as the last couple? :)
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:15 pm
Posted by Armavinit on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:15 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 715
WIZEB wrote:
Can you think of another thread resurrection if injuries do for us and we don't have as successful a season as the last couple? :)

Graham!!!!! There’s supposed to be an amnesty!!!
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:15 pm
Posted by Armavinit on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:15 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 715
WIZEB wrote:
Can you think of another thread resurrection if injuries do for us and we don't have as successful a season as the last couple? :)

Graham!!!!! There’s supposed to be an amnesty!!!
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:17 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 24th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26634
Is that the same injury houghton suffered against wigan last season? Him missing 2 months was why we didn't finish top 2 IMO
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:27 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:27 pm
WIZEB Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,585
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9891
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Armavinit wrote:
Graham!!!!! There’s supposed to be an amnesty!!!


Was this amnesty verified at the International Court of Justice at the Hauge Smithers? :D
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:28 pm
Posted by Dave K. on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:28 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,585
Quiz Score: 40
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18308
Location: Back in Hull.
Houghton is the biggest worry, I'm not sure Hadley is the answer, I'd giveAbdul a go there next week to see how he goes, spelled with Washbrook. Or even Connor if fit.
Re: Injuries
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:47 pm
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sun Feb 11, 2018 7:47 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 18th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 812
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25388
Location: West Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
Can you think of another thread resurrection if injuries do for us and we don't have as successful a season as the last couple? :)

Sunday night gift from me, 1 year and 10 months ago x

https://i.rlfans.com/forums/viewtopic.php?f=34&t=592878
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Cardiff_05, Irregular Hoops, jeffers, rover 2000, SirBlighty, steadygetyerboots-on, swissfan, Touchliner and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,686,7961,44376,5854,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
8-8
TORONTO
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
0-12
LONDON BRONCOS
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
36-18
TOULOUSE
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
30-10
SHEFFIELD
 Full Time 
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
34-6
BATLEY BULLDOGS
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
Postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
13-12
WIDNES VIKINGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM