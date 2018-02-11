WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Masoe

Masoe
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:26 am
Posted by Crazyhorse69 on Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:26 am
Crazyhorse69
Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2013 7:32 pm
Posts: 15
Biggest waste of space since Garrett crossman !! Sits on the bench for 50 minutes comes on has one carry returning a drop out , then spends the next ten minutes hiding behind the play of the ball, pushing other players into position to carry the ball. (All in Leeds 20 btw) then goes back for another rest ,
I think on the super league dream team site he has managed 5 carries in 2 games !!! All from our big impact player , he needs to take a look at David fafita and have a dig!
Re: Masoe
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:50 am
Posted by Davetherobin on Sun Feb 11, 2018 10:50 am
Davetherobin
Joined: Sat Jan 20, 2018 6:26 pm
Posts: 12
Have to agree I thought he had trimmed down so can play more minutes and if he come on in the last 20 and scored or helped score the match winning try then fair enough ,why have probably your highest paid prop on the bench and not bring him on till the end, I think jewitt and mullern put him to shame on Friday
Re: Masoe
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:11 am
Posted by Crazyhorse69 on Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:11 am
Crazyhorse69
Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2013 7:32 pm
Posts: 15
Mulhern and Jewett were great fronted up well putting in the hard yards and plenty of defensive efforts too. On masoe his second spell last 10 minutes if I remember rightly carried a few more times (maybe 3? ) but handled easily by stevie ward ! I know he is an outstanding defender but a fresh 19 stone guy in the last 10 should be doing far more damage then just trundling it up
Re: Masoe
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:13 am
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:13 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26632
The only people who ever rated him when he was at saints were the sky commentators. Now he seems to have lost size and fitness. Makes you wonder what he's been doing in pre season as your other props look to have no fitness issues
Re: Masoe
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:18 am
Posted by Crazyhorse69 on Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:18 am
Crazyhorse69
Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2013 7:32 pm
Posts: 15
And reguards his bench time , maybe coach doesn't trust him ! Knows he is lazy and only in the 17 due to salery , he will know his job is to come on for short spells and make a handful of himself and if that's the case he should be carrying at least once in every set he is on not loafing around behind the play. In my opinion he should be embarresed
Re: Masoe
Post Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:23 am
Posted by Crazyhorse69 on Sun Feb 11, 2018 11:23 am
Crazyhorse69
Joined: Mon Jan 14, 2013 7:32 pm
Posts: 15
I agree jake , I don't come on here much and certainly don't post much but the way he played Friday was horrible! All other forwards played very well putting in big efforts, some may say his match fitness will improve as we go but I think it's more of a cannot be bothered attitude , he should come on and demand the ball for the period he's out there

