Biggest waste of space since Garrett crossman !! Sits on the bench for 50 minutes comes on has one carry returning a drop out , then spends the next ten minutes hiding behind the play of the ball, pushing other players into position to carry the ball. (All in Leeds 20 btw) then goes back for another rest ,
I think on the super league dream team site he has managed 5 carries in 2 games !!! All from our big impact player , he needs to take a look at David fafita and have a dig!
I think on the super league dream team site he has managed 5 carries in 2 games !!! All from our big impact player , he needs to take a look at David fafita and have a dig!