WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Attendance

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Attendance

Post a reply
Attendance
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 6:53 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sat Feb 10, 2018 6:53 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 27th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 616
Sorry missed this what was last night attendance ?
Re: Attendance
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:03 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:03 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 28
Rep Position: 4th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 536
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9826
Location: wakefield
Sky aren't showing it on their page but I think it was about 4,700.
The team deserve more but cold night on Friday when on tv was bound to knock it down a bit.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Attendance
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:46 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:46 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 27th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 616
Tbf it's not bad not it needs to improve
Re: Attendance
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:00 pm
Posted by PrinterThe on Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:00 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 7th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1925
4,264 on the BBC site. Being on Sky will be a hazard if you're aiming to be a top 4 team.
Re: Attendance
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:03 pm
Posted by coco the fullback on Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:03 pm
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,585
Quiz Score: 728
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 2056
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Last year, 4964 on a Sunday round 4, not on sky.
I guess the club know whether home support has increased a little?
Better weather and keeping winning should see an increase.
They deserve better.
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP **************
2008 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 *** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 **** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors*********************************Chissitt********
2017 ****adelaide-giant.no9/cheshirecat57**************Chissitt********
Re: Attendance
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:19 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:19 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 27th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 616
Surly after hkr support which was just short of 1000 our support will improve ok TV, Friday, weather,all contribute not bad but can be better
Re: Attendance
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 9:40 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Sat Feb 10, 2018 9:40 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 11th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6337
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Credit to the 100 or so hardy Salford supporters who made the trip. Nearly a special night for them too. :CLAP:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, cheshirecat57, djcool, got there, JBURT82, lifelongfan, M62 J30 TRINITY, PopTart, roverman, Scarlet Pimpernell, TRB, wakeytrin, Willzay and 162 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,686,4481,32876,5854,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
24-10
HULL FC
 Full Time 
SUPER LEAGUE
CATALAN DRAGONS
12-21
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
BARROW RAIDERS
v
TORONTO
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
ROCHDALE
TOMORROW 15:30
SUPER LEAGUE
CASTLEFORD
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM