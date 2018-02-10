WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Catalans

Next up Catalans
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 5:53 pm
Posted by djcool on Sat Feb 10, 2018 5:53 pm
Watching today's game, Catalan don't have an organiser and get lost near the Saints line
Re: Next up Catalans
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:17 pm
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:17 pm
Is it away?
Re: Next up Catalans
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:20 pm
Posted by Tricky2309 on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:20 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Is it away?


Yes
Re: Next up Catalans
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:45 pm
Posted by Prop9824 on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:45 pm
Chester was quite clear they have set a possible 4 wins from first 5 games, so more of the same, Hampshire done enough to start???
Re: Next up Catalans
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:43 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:43 pm
How long is Tyler Randall away from playing
Re: Next up Catalans
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 11:10 pm
Posted by Tricky2309 on Sat Feb 10, 2018 11:10 pm
cosmicat wrote:
How long is Tyler Randall away from playing


Think Chester said round 5

