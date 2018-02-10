WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Widnes Away

Posted by Uncle Rico on Sat Feb 10, 2018 5:18 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 24th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3357
Location: Stuck in 1982
uncle Rico is having a Franz Klammer break from RL next week so there will be a delay updating the Prediction Scores and Standings

all the best here's hoping for a win

a) Crowd (Select Security Stadium, Capacity 13,350):
b) Score and Winning team: Widnes 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g)Hull KR v Catalans
Posted by Uncle Rico on Sat Feb 10, 2018 5:22 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 24th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3357
Location: Stuck in 1982
a) Crowd (Select Security Stadium, Capacity 13,350): 6,789
b) Score and Winning team: Widnes 12 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): K Brown
d) Time of first try: 7
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Goodwin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g)Hull KR v Catalans Hull KR by 12
Posted by karetaker on Sat Feb 10, 2018 5:50 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 28th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 532
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3992
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
A: 6455
B: Widnes 20-4 Wire
C: Brian Bevan
D: 6 mins
E: Hanbury
F: 4
G:
Catalan by 8
Posted by easyWire on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:01 pm
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 22nd / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 687
Location: Dubai
a) Crowd (Select Security Stadium, Capacity 13,350): 6,200
b) Score and Winning team: Widnes 30 v 18 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 26 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Mellor
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g)Hull KR v Catalans Hull KR by 12
Posted by Wire Weaver on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:15 pm
Wire Weaver
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 27th / 76,585
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 395
) Crowd (Select Security Stadium, Capacity 13,350): 7.360
b) Score and Winning team: Widnes 20 v 10 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hanbury
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g)Hull KR v Catalans HKR by 8
Posted by Old Man John on Sat Feb 10, 2018 7:59 pm
Old Man John
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pm
Posts: 106
Location: One foot in the grave
a) Crowd (Select Security Stadium, Capacity 13,350): 7,850
b) Score and Winning team: Widnes 18 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 12 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Daz Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g)Hull KR v Catalans Hull KR by 2
Gerrum on side ref

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, Dezzies_right_hook, Gazwire, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, lefty goldblatt, Orfie, sally cinnamon, Wire and 173 guests

