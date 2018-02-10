WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Price - I wonder what he is thinking?

Price - I wonder what he is thinking?
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:14 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:14 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Sport can be cruel sometimes.

He took the job in order to resurrect his coaching career back in the NRL which was looking a busted flush. He probably saw how the Wire finished the season with all those wins and that we probably needed some tweaking and a freshen up and a few players rather than root and branch change, and thought to himself - if I can turn that round I could get in the frame for the next smaller NRL club head coach position ...

Right now he is looking at 8 losses from his last 8 head coach games. The self doubt will be in override. I don't suspect he will be sleeping very well.

He has my support to make the changes we so desperately need - players, staff, culture, discipline. If that means shipping so called 'stars' out on loan - so be it. We tried the softly softly way with Smith. We need an iron fist now.

I hope the board are going out of their way to back him to the hilt as it's going to get worse before it gets better.
Re: Price - I wonder what he is thinking?
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:17 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:17 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Have your been watching back to back chick flicks?
Wire to beat Widnes and win more than we lose of those 8.
Re: Price - I wonder what he is thinking?
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:20 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:20 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back
Not had an easy start. Only got Hill K Brown and Ratchford for a short period pre season. BMM for even less. Not had his star half back playing any warm up matches and then injured, back up half injured as well...
I’m sure the Board won’t be giving up on him any time soon. Whether the fans will be patient is another matter.
Re: Price - I wonder what he is thinking?
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:21 pm
Posted by sally cinnamon on Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:21 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
In reality if he ships out first team regulars on loan he doesn't have superstar Academy players to come in, he will just be fielding the kind of side we put out for Boxing Day friendlies and people complain about being asked to pay full price to watch.

That sort of side would finish bottom of Super League.

The question is, if he does that and we finish bottom, will the fans be understanding, and support the iron fist statement of shipping out our star players, or would they this coach is rubbish, we badly need change before we get relegated.
Re: Price - I wonder what he is thinking?
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:27 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:27 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
sally cinnamon wrote:
In reality if he ships out first team regulars on loan he doesn't have superstar Academy players to come in, he will just be fielding the kind of side we put out for Boxing Day friendlies and people complain about being asked to pay full price to watch.

That sort of side would finish bottom of Super League.


All depends on how he manages the relationship with the fans.

I don't think sending Russell out on loan to learn the basics of the game is the different between SL status or not.

Some lower risk options.

e.g.) Let's give Johnson some games at full back, Ratch to bench.
Livett ahead of Patton.
Mitch Brown for Russell.
Maybe even Louis Johnson on the bench.

What would be your suggestion SC?
Re: Price - I wonder what he is thinking?
Post Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:31 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Sat Feb 10, 2018 12:31 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
rubber duckie wrote:
Have your been watching back to back chick flicks?
Wire to beat Widnes and win more than we lose of those 8.


I think you may have lost a little credibility with your predictions recently. :-)
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Feb 10, 2018 1:10 pm
rubber duckie
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Wires71 wrote:
All depends on how he manages the relationship with the fans.

I don't think sending Russell out on loan to learn the basics of the game is the different between SL status or not.

Some lower risk options.

e.g.) Let's give Johnson some games at full back, Ratch to bench.
Livett ahead of Patton.
Mitch Brown for Russell.
Maybe even Louis Johnson on the bench.

What would be your suggestion SC?

If Ratty Muscle doesn't know the basics by now, how is shipping him out on loan going to do it?
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Sat Feb 10, 2018 2:50 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
rubber duckie wrote:
Have your been watching back to back chick flicks?
Wire to beat Widnes and win more than we lose of those 8.


Pretty sure he is saying he has lost his last 8 as a head coach. Not that you will lose your first 8. Isn't he?
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Sat Feb 10, 2018 3:36 pm
morrisseyisawire
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Well, I hope he succeeds but that's purely because I'm a wires fan and he is successful, we all are.

In terms of sympathy, however, I have zero.

Anyone applying for, or being interviewed for, a job should be thoroughly doing his homework on his employer. If relocation is involved, then you need to be even more thorough. If you accepted a job and then discovered the firm was on the brink of bankruptcy who is to blame? You.
Posted by Oxford Exile on Sat Feb 10, 2018 4:26 pm
Oxford Exile
Oxford Exile
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
rubber duckie wrote:
Have your been watching back to back chick flicks?
Wire to beat Widnes and win more than we lose of those 8.


talking 5h!t£ again Rubber...
