Tattoos

Tattoos
Sat Feb 10, 2018 10:32 am
Kwik Fertle
Kwik Fertle
Joined: Sat Jan 20, 2018 9:01 pm
Posts: 1
Did Sam Tomkins ask to look like an old patchwork quilt?
Re: Tattoos
Sat Feb 10, 2018 10:41 am
easyWire
easyWire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 684
Location: Dubai
Great rugby brain though. Didn’t have the speed he used to but he’s showed his quality after a full pre-season.

It surprised me when people were predicting Wigan to struggle - they’ve got Escare at the back and Tomkins complementing Williams. If O’Loughlin plays in the big games they’ll be winning trophies this year.

