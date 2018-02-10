WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reserve fixture

Reserve fixture
Sat Feb 10, 2018 10:06 am
Big lads mate
I was told the first reserve fixture next Wednesday v Halifax, 7.30 at BV, should be a decent side out for Wakey with the quality waiting in the wings.
Re: Reserve fixture
Sat Feb 10, 2018 11:28 am
ricardo07
Yes I am looking forward to watching this as I think we should have some quality out there.

However Halifax will be confident after thrashing Keighley last week in a reserves game.

Nothing can be taken for granted as last night's fixture against Salford showed.

