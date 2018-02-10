|
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 814
Location: Purgatory
|
Does anyone actually think he should be our starting winger? I'm asking this in the mindset that i want to be converted because in the last couple of years i dread seeing his name on the team sheet.
Watching other teams they have wingers who are a threat from a kick to the corner or have great pace (not just acceleration) or great finishing. If you're aiming to win things ideally you have all 3.
I don't see Russell offering anything but defensive frailty and the inability to chase back. I must be missing something as he keeps getting a gig.
I'll counter the obvious argument about getting us out of our 20 with the fact that this is only beneficial if we know what to do when we get in the opponent's half. Because we don't have a clue in that department we nullify that threat ourselves.
What am i not seeing?
|
|
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Sat Feb 10, 2018 9:47 am
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
28th / 76,585
Quiz Score:
532
Joined:
Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pmPosts:
3991Location:
Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Been saying it for ages, he was brought here as a full back, since he got hammered he as never been the same under a high ball.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
26th / 76,585
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pmPosts:
9308
|
To early to point a finger at one player while the whole team is questionable. I'll cut Ratty Muscle some slack because of that.
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Posted by
Philth
on Sat Feb 10, 2018 9:50 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 814
Location: Purgatory
|
Talking about last couple of years tho RD, not just these last 2 games, as stated in my first paragraph.
I'm genuinely mystified as to how he keeps getting 80 mins so need someone to tell me why i shouldn't sigh when i see him in the 19 and 17
|
|
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
|
|
Reputation Points:
3Rep Position:
26th / 76,585
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pmPosts:
9308
|
We had an unwritten common understanding on the forum to give everyone a clean slate. Ratty Muscle hasn't been so bad as to warrant a thread bashing yet.
So I'm out.
|
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Posted by
karetaker
on Sat Feb 10, 2018 9:58 am
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
28th / 76,585
Quiz Score:
532
Joined:
Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pmPosts:
3991Location:
Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
No clean slate for me, we have wingers in the squad they should of been given a chance by now, if I remember someone saying he gets in because of his wage, if that’s true it doesn’t make sense to me.
|
|
|
Posted by
lister
on Sat Feb 10, 2018 10:11 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5602
Location: Warrington
|
He wouldn't get in any other Super League teams back line. Don't think he would even get in at top Championship clubs back line. Terrible decision when they gave him a contract until 2019.
9 tries in 2016, and only 6 in regular season last year, so he clearly lets in far more than he scores. He's 5' 9" which wouldn't matter as much if he could jump well, but he can't. The QE2 can also turn quicker than he can. When he does make tackle attempts he misses well over 20% of them.
If we play him against Wigan then they will have a winger that will score far more than 4 this time.
I'd be annoyed if I was Mitch Brown and Jack Johnson.
|
|
|
Posted by
easyWire
on Sat Feb 10, 2018 10:14 am
|
Reputation Points:
7Rep Position:
22nd / 76,585
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pmPosts:
684Location:
Dubai
|
Marry Russell has some fantastic positives. It’s just that the negatives outweigh them and have been exploited for a couple of years now.
M Brown looked okay pre-season and it wouldn’t do any harm to try him.
I did say on another thread pre-match that we looked weak defending kicks, especially Russell and grubbers behind him. Nothing against him personally but we need to act now, and for me that means Brown on the right, at the expense of missing out on the odd strong finish which Russell can sometimes be good at.
|
|
|
Posted by
easyWire
on Sat Feb 10, 2018 10:15 am
|
Reputation Points:
7Rep Position:
22nd / 76,585
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pmPosts:
684Location:
Dubai
|
Marry Russell has some fantastic positives. It’s just that the negatives outweigh them and have been exploited for a couple of years now.
M Brown looked okay pre-season and it wouldn’t do any harm to try him.
I did say on another thread pre-match that we looked weak defending kicks, especially Russell and grubbers behind him. Nothing against him personally but we need to act now, and for me that means Brown on the right, at the expense of missing out on the odd strong finish which Russell can sometimes be good at.
|
|
|
Posted by
Smiffy27
on Sat Feb 10, 2018 10:22 am
|
Reputation Points:
1Rep Position:
28th / 76,585
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 amPosts:
653
|
Biimey it's deja vu all over again! I think we may have discussed this topic once or twice before.
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, easyWire, grifter, Instalamus, karetaker, Keithslyblind drunk, Kwik Fertle, lefty goldblatt, lister, Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, Wireem, Wrath and 292 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,686,174
|1,954
|76,585
|4,559
|SET