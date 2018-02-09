WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - o/t djs

Fri Feb 09, 2018 11:39 pm
sir adrian morley
sir adrian morley
fancy having a bash for my wifes 50th next year.need a dj does anyone know one and how much.....
Sat Feb 10, 2018 8:38 am
lefty goldblatt
lefty goldblatt
I've heard Dave Lee Travis isn't doing much, these days. He'll be quite cheap, I'd imagine.

I'd keep an eye on Mrs Morley, if I were you. He does have somewhat of a reputation with the ladies (taps his nose, knowingly)
